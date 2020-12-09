iRis Networks Announces Chris Clark as Its New CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRis Networks has named Chris Clark as the incoming Chief Executive Officer. Clark, who brings 20 years of telecom industry experience to the regional broadband network, takes the reins on December 14.

Chris comes to iRis from Lumen Technologies, where he spent seven years as a General Manager leading business sales across six states. As GM, he was responsible for $215M in annual revenue and consistently achieved year-over-year revenue growth. Before Lumen, he was employed by Windstream Communications. Chris is known as a visionary leader with a commitment to excellence. He has a B.S. in Business from Samford University.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris as the leader of iRis Networks. He will continue our growth of both the customers and markets we serve as well as the products and services we offer," said Mark Patterson, Chairman of the Board. "Chris has a wealth of telecom knowledge, management leadership, and proven track record of delivering superior results for all stakeholders."

iRis Networks is a regional broadband fiber transport company serving Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky rural business as well as government, healthcare, education and other enterprise entities. iRis delivers fiber-based, next-generation network and infrastructure to over 250 communities.

"I am excited to join a broadband technology company that has a dual purpose: helping to deliver vital communications services to varied markets while expanding enterprise business," said Chris Clark, CEO, iRis Networks. "Having access to robust, reliable broadband connectivity is more important today than ever as many people have shifted to working virtually. Being part of a company that ensures this connectivity is an honor."

About iRis Networks:

iRis Networks delivers state-of-the-art, fiber transport for voice, video and data in and around Tennessee over 5000 route miles of fiber. IRis is uniquely positioned because it provides a gateway of broadband transport to over 250 rural communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. iRis also provides fully redundant high capacity transport between the larger regional markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, and Atlanta.

To learn more, give us a call at 615-425-2300 or visit www.irisnetworksusa.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sheryl Kilgore, CFO

[email protected]

615-425-2300

www.irisnetworksusa.com

SOURCE iRis Networks

Related Links

http://www.irisnetworksusa.com/

