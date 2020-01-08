iRis Networks Announces New Executive Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRis Networks is pleased to announce their new executive leadership team. This experienced and engaged team is focused and committed to the continued growth and expansion of iRis Networks.

"Bold initiatives require bold leadership and that's the reason we've assembled this team of industry leaders," states Terry Metze, president of iRis Networks. "We're excited about the new decade and the growth potential of iRis in the years to come. We're pleased to announce the following executive leadership team effective January 1, 2020."

Sheryl Kilgore has been promoted to CFO and Vice-President of Administration. Previously Sheryl has held executive leadership positions with US Carrier and InComm. Over the past five years at iRis Sheryl has been instrumental to the business development, finance and business planning initiatives.

David Redys, PE is promoted to Executive Vice-President Business Development and Revenue effective January 1, 2020. This promotion recognizes David's contribution and insight into the ever-changing broadband business and telecommunications industry. He brings a wealth of technical knowledge, customer support, and business acumen to this new role.

Chris Harris has been promoted to Vice-President of Operations and Construction. For over fifteen years Chris has been an integral component in the success of iRis. Chris' positive team-oriented attitude combined with his operational technical knowledge, particularly the Tennessee broadband landscape, makes him a natural choice for this new and expanded role with iRis Networks.

Steve Brownworth has joined the iRis team in the role of Vice-President of Engineering and Planning. Steve brings 30+ years of technical experience from tours with ITC-Deltacom, Earthlink and in various high-level consulting roles. We are excited that he has chosen to help us prepare a plan for the next 10 years of growth of the iRis Networks broadband footprint.

Billy Tindell has been promoted to Senior Regional Director and Enterprise Sales. Billy takes on the challenging duties of leading the building and launching of enterprise communications services in the Knoxville TN MSA. Billy is responsible for all OSP network buildouts and their coordination with the sales effort. He has the knowledge and positive attitude we expect meeting this challenge head-on.

Please help us congratulate and welcome the 2020 Nashville based IRIS Network's executive team.

About iRis Networks:

iRis Networks is a Tennessee-based company that provides state-of-the-art, business communications solutions for voice, video and data across 5000 route miles of fiber in and around Tennessee. iRis is uniquely positioned because it provides a gateway of broadband transport to over 100 rural communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. iRis also provides fully redundant high capacity connectivity between the larger regional markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, and Atlanta.

