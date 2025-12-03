Iris® Powered by Generali Recaps 2025 Product Enhancements and Major Industry Recognition

Iris® Powered by Generali recaps several key product updates and award wins, including Silver Globee for Security Software Company of the Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali, provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced a year-end recap of significant enhancements to its offerings, alongside industry recognition for innovation and customer service excellence. Iris was the recipient of the Silver Globee Award for Innovation's Security Software Company of the Year, reflecting its growing leadership in the cybersecurity space. Iris also earned two Customer Service Department of the Year awards: one from the International Business Awards, as well as one from the Globee Awards for Innovation.

"As cyber threats continue to grow in their complexity, particularly through the use of AI, we've focused on evolving our platform in ways that keep our customers safer without adding friction," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris ® Powered by Generali. "This year was a milestone for refinement – strengthening our protection tools while expanding the flexibility of our platform so partners can deliver protection the way their customers need it. And through it all, we've remained true to what sets Iris apart: superior white-glove support and human empathy."

Chief among this year's company highlights is the launch of Iris Console, an interface to support modern growth for both existing Iris partners and prospects alike. Allowing them to explore the full breadth of Iris' offerings, visualize configurations, and monitor active plans, Console makes it easy for organizations to compare options, understand capabilities, and build the right identity protection package for their customers.

Iris also delivered meaningful enhancements to its OnWatch® user portal, reinforcing its position as a best-in-class digital experience. Updates included more specific and actionable dark web resolution guidance tailored to the data exposed, expanded home title monitoring that clearly surfaces changes in property records, and the addition of Passkey support for more secure, passwordless login.

The company expanded its monitoring coverage across both API and portal deployments, adding new dark web items such as Online Profiles, Crypto Wallets, Travel Visa data, Canada's SIN, and India's PAN. Iris also extended its medical monitoring suite with identifiers including Medical Record Number (MRN), Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI), and the UK NHS number. Social Media Monitoring capabilities were also broadened to support four additional EU languages (Spanish, French, German, and Italian), enabling greater global reach.

Another major advancement in 2025 was the continued growth of Personal Web Defense, Iris' powerful and versatile device protection tool. A number of Iris' clients across both the insurance industry and legal benefits space have added the solution to their programs this past year. Recent enhancements such as VPN Geolocation Routing, which allows users to route web traffic securely through regionally aligned hubs, and Family Rules enriched the experience and increased household-level protection.

Beyond product innovation, Iris further solidified its role as a thought leader in fraud prevention with its publication of its inaugural Identity and Cybersecurity Concerns (ICC) Survey in April and the subsequent release of the ICC Perspectives Series, which explores demographic and emotional trends in fraud victimization. In partnership with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), Iris also published the State of Scams in the USA 2025 report, which highlights the stark reality of scam victimization and the growing gap between institutional protections and real-world consumer risk.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team accomplished this year," Schaffer added. "Between the recognition we received for innovation and customer service, and the meaningful advancements across our platform, Iris is well-positioned to help partners stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape in 2026 and beyond."

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

