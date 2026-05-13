Iris Technology Launches Merlin Handheld+: The Only Radio Power and Data Adapter Built for the AN/PRC-163 with Integrated Scavenging and Mission-Configurable Cable Architecture

Addresses the power and data complexity facing dismounted SOF teams running Nett Warrior on

the AN/PRC-163 — without adding weight, cables, or complexity to the kit.

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Technology today announced the official launch of the Merlin Handheld+, a compact, rugged radio power and data adapter engineered around the real-world configuration demands of the AN/PRC-163 in dismounted SOF operations. Unveiled at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, the Merlin Handheld+ is the only device in its class combining integrated power scavenging with mission-configurable cable architecture — capabilities designed to reduce operator burden, extend mission endurance, and eliminate the improvised workarounds that compromise comms reliability downrange.

Iris Technology Merlin Handheld+ PRC-163 Radio Power + Data Adapter

THE OPERATIONAL PROBLEM

The AN/PRC-163 is a significant capability step forward for dismounted teams. But the moment it is integrated into a full Nett Warrior configuration — EUD connected, Red/Black separated, mission accessories in play — the power and data architecture around it becomes the operational challenge. Cable management multiplies. Battery status becomes a separate task. Hot-swap is not built in. And when the mission shifts, reconfiguring the setup at the wire means starting from scratch or improvising.

The radio is not the limitation. The surrounding power and data architecture is. The Merlin Handheld+ was built to change that.

WHAT THE MERLIN HANDHELD+ DELIVERS

The Merlin Handheld+ solves two distinct field problems: keeping the PRC-163 powered longer, and giving teams a cleaner, faster way to configure the radio for different mission loads.

Integrated Power Scavenging — When a field-approved power source is available, the Merlin Handheld+ draws from it automatically, extending PRC-163 runtime without adding an external box to the kit. Excess power charges the battery. Less dependence on resupply. More time on mission.

When a field-approved power source is available, the Merlin Handheld+ draws from it automatically, extending PRC-163 runtime without adding an external box to the kit. Excess power charges the battery. Less dependence on resupply. More time on mission. Hot-Swap Capability — Battery changes happen without losing comms or crypto . Redundant power source bridging keeps the radio live through every transition.

Battery changes happen without losing comms or . Redundant power source bridging keeps the radio live through every transition. Mission-Configurable Cable Architecture — Four discrete configurations address the full range of PRC-163 mission profiles: Power Only (CWB radio-only); Power + EUD; Standard Nett Warrior (CWB + EUD + Red/Black separation); and Nett Warrior + Expansion (adds second CWB or scavenging). Operators carry what the mission requires and scale without rebuilding.

Four discrete configurations address the full range of PRC-163 mission profiles: Power Only (CWB radio-only); Power + EUD; Standard Nett Warrior (CWB + EUD + Red/Black separation); and Nett Warrior + Expansion (adds second CWB or scavenging). Operators carry what the mission requires and scale without rebuilding. Plug-and-Play Integration — Attaches directly to the radio and battery pack. No tools. No modifications. No changes to the existing radio, waveform, or operator concept of employment.

Attaches directly to the radio and battery pack. No tools. No modifications. No changes to the existing radio, waveform, or operator concept of employment. MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G Compliance — Designed for the environments where the PRC-163 operates. Tested to the standard, not around it.

PROGRAM RELEVANCE

The Merlin Handheld+ is designed for program teams already invested in the PRC-163 across Army and SOF formations. It extends radio capability at the mission edge without requiring changes to hardware, training, or fielding infrastructure. For acquisition professionals and program managers at commands including SOCOM, U.S. Army PEO Soldier, Army Futures Command, MARCORSYSCOM, NIWC-A/P, and NAVAIR — and for integrators working alongside units in 1st SFG, 75th Ranger Regiment, and AFSOC — the Merlin Handheld+ provides a clear path to increased dismounted power endurance and reduced cable burden with existing inventory.

It is also compatible with radios from L3Harris, Persistent Systems, Silvus, Thales, TrellisWare, and Viasat, giving multi-platform programs a single power and data management solution across their communications inventory.

"The PRC-163 already earned its place in the fight. The Merlin Handheld+ is built to keep it there — longer, further out, with fewer things operators have to think about that aren't the mission. We engineered this around what the field actually looks like, not what the spec sheet assumes."

— Mike Stein, Vice President, Tactical

ABOUT IRIS TECHNOLOGY

Iris Technology is a 40-year precision engineering firm delivering mission-critical power, data, and control systems for the U.S. military, SOCOM, and DoD prime contractors. CMMC Level 2 certified and AS9100D registered, Iris Tactical products are fielded across Army, SOF, and NATO programs. From 1W dismounted to 10kW vehicle-mounted, Iris builds the power architecture that keeps missions running when the environment is trying to stop them.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Laser, Head of Marketing, Iris Technology, malaser@iristechnology.com, iristechnology.com, SOF Week 2026, Booth 755, Tampa, Florida, CMMC Level 2 Certified, AS9100D Registered

SOURCE Iris Technology