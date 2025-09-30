Iris Telehealth Appoints Healthcare Product Veteran David Bartley as Its First Chief Solutions Officer

Seasoned product and analytics leader joins the company to accelerate technology-driven behavioral health innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth , a leading provider of transformative behavioral health services for health systems and community healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of David Bartley as Chief Solutions Officer, a newly created role designed to accelerate the company's next chapter of growth in behavioral health.

Bartley brings more than 20 years of healthcare product experience to Iris, with a proven track record of driving transformation at high-growth companies. He has led the development of patented solutions spanning consumer engagement, population health, revenue cycle management and risk-based arrangements. Bartley will focus on blending technology, analytics and tech-enabled services to deliver innovative behavioral health solutions that expand Iris's role as a partner to health systems and payers.

Seasoned product and analytics leader joins Iris Telehealth to accelerate technology-driven behavioral health innovation Post this

"Behavioral health needs are evolving quickly, and the market is looking for smarter, technology-enabled solutions that can drive measurable outcomes," said Bartley. "With its integrated network of providers, data-driven insights and technology-enabled care model, Iris Telehealth is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. I'm excited to help bring solutions to market that expand access, strengthen population health and support sustainable, value-based care models."

Prior to joining Iris Telehealth, Bartley served as Chief Product Officer at MedeAnalytics , where he oversaw the company's product portfolio and data science strategy, helping healthcare organizations harness analytics at scale. Before that, he was Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Tivity Health, Inc. , leading the company's transformation into a digital engagement platform and developing products and partnerships that empower adults to improve their health through nutrition, fitness and social connection.

Bartley has also held product leadership roles at Cotivi (formerly Verisk Health), eviCore, Healthways and Humana's Innovation Center, consistently leveraging data and technology to design solutions that address both consumer and provider needs.

"David's appointment reflects our intentional investment in technology as we bring new behavioral health solutions to market," said Andy Flanagan , CEO of Iris Telehealth. "His background in population health, analytics and value-based care will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of Iris's growth and ensuring we continue to deliver impact for our provider partners and the patients they serve."

To learn more about Iris Telehealth's technology-enabled behavioral health solutions, visit www.iristelehealth.com

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality behavioral health care for their patients by providing the care models, clinicians, analytics and expertise to build a sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community.

Media Contact

PANBlast on behalf of Iris Telehealth

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Iris Telehealth