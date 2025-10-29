Iris Ventures Makes Multimillion-Dollar Investment in Goddess Maintenance Co., Pioneering a New Era of "Bioprotection" in Hair Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Ventures , the global investment firm behind some of beauty and wellness's most trailblazing and transformative brands, has made a multimillion-dollar minority investment in Goddess Maintenance Co. , a biotech beauty brand pioneering science-backed innovations for lasting hair health and protection.

Founded by Denise Russell, Edward Connaghan, Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason, Goddess Maintenance Co. is redefining professional hair care through a proprietary new category called "bioprotection." Russell and Connaghan, both early operators behind breakthrough hair care brands Olaplex and K18, joined forces with sisters Vesler and Mason to create a next-generation professional system grounded in biotechnology.

At the heart of the brand is the Goddess Molecule, developed in partnership with biomaterials innovation leader, Bolt. Inspired by the structure of spider silk, celebrated for its extraordinary strength and flexibility, the molecule forms scaffold-like chains that wrap around each strand to defend hair against environmental and chemical damage. The dual-action molecule also penetrates the cuticle to reinforce the structure at the hair's cortex. The result is a breakthrough chain mail-style protective effect that strengthens from within, reduces styling time, improves manageability and extends salon finishes.

Following the launch of its breakthrough first product BioTech Blowout™ Leave-In Restorative Mask earlier this year, Goddess Maintenance Co. has swiftly built a footprint in more than 100 countries, reflecting the brand's momentum and the growing global demand for innovation in hair care.

"Partnering with Iris felt like a natural next step," said Lauren Vesler, CEO of Goddess Maintenance Co. "While we weren't actively seeking investment, their deep understanding of the beauty industry, unwavering commitment to innovation and belief in our mission to pioneer bioprotection in hair care made them the ideal partner to help us scale our vision globally."

Iris Ventures' portfolio includes Maurten (sports nutrition), Olistic (hair health), Healf (well-being retail platform) and Superlativa (women's supplements), among others. The firm is currently launching its second fund, targeting €200 million, to continue investing in founder-led, purpose-driven consumer brands.

Montse Suarez, founder and managing partner at Iris Ventures, said: "Goddess is at the forefront of science-led beauty, pioneering the bioprotection category and redefining what's possible in professional hair care. With its proprietary molecule, deep stylist-first approach and global ambition, Goddess is delivering a true breakthrough that bridges the gap between repair and maintenance, transforming how we think about long-term hair health. It's rare to see a brand so deeply rooted in science yet so emotionally resonant with both professionals and consumers alike."

"Goddess exemplifies the kind of boundary-breaking innovation we look for: world-class science, a clear mission and a brand built to resonate globally," said Marc Calzada, Investor, Iris Ventures. "Their leadership team has the ambition and capability to lead the next evolution in professional beauty."

The new funding will accelerate the brand's product development pipeline, expand its professional salon partnerships and advance its international expansion strategy.

About Goddess Maintenance Co.

Goddess Maintenance Co. is a biotech beauty company dedicated to advancing the long-term health and vitality of hair through a new category: bioprotection. Built on patented technology developed with Bolt, Goddess Maintenance products strengthen and protect hair from the inside out, merging science and beauty for the professional community worldwide.

About Iris Ventures

Iris Ventures is a global consumer growth investment firm partnering with visionary, founder-led brands across beauty, wellness and lifestyle. Guided by the mission to invest in companies that improve well-being and quality of life, Iris Ventures brings deep industry expertise, strategic resources and a global network to help brands scale sustainably.

