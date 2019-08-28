Irish Founder Taps Columbus as Launch City for WINIcabs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WINI Technologies, a transportation technology startup, today announced the launch of WINIcabs, an automated dispatch software for the taxi industry in Columbus, Ohio. Originated in Ireland in 2010, WINIcabs provides riders access to Columbus' cabs in one convenient app.

With its customized technology for location tracking services, WINIcabs, which stands for When I Need It - Where I Need It, combines Columbus' taxi fleets under one app, putting the city's extensive network of licensed, background-checked drivers at riders' fingertips. Available on both iOS and Android, users can instantly hail the closest professional drivers, track their rides, book trips days in advance and pay fares through the app or by cash or credit card.

"When it came to introducing WINIcabs to the U.S., Columbus quickly became an easy decision. Its startup scene and significant population growth over the past five years leave an opportunity for safer, local transportation options," said WINI Technologies founder Paul O'Loughlin Kennedy. "By uniting Columbus' taxis under one technology, providing GPS tracking and allowing for easier payment options, WINIcabs empowers the industry to grow and adapt in a Smart City culture."

WINIcabs provides traditional taxi fleets with the same technology as the smartphone apps and competitors on the market. Seamlessly integrating with existing systems, WINIcabs gives taxi companies a chance to compete as the car-for-hire industry advances. Currently, 150 drivers have downloaded WINIcabs, with the company's goal of having 450 taxis on the app.

"We're excited to welcome WINIcabs to Columbus, especially as we move closer to being a Smart City," said Beyene Gola, President of the Independent Taxicab Association of Columbus. "Taxi companies have historically been spread across the city with no easy way to connect. WINIcabs helps local taxis keep pace with the city's innovation."

Riders that download the WINIcabs app will receive 20 percent off regular cab prices. WINIcabs will also offer specialized transportation services for families, students, hotels and local businesses within Central Ohio.

For more information, visit www.winicabs.com.

About WINIcabs

WINIcabs combines Columbus' taxi fleets under one, easy-to-use app, putting the city's extensive network of licensed, background-checked drivers at riders' fingertips. Track rides, pay via card or cash, and hail the closest cab in just a tap. With WINIcabs, a safe and convenient ride is where you need it, when you need it. For more information, please visit www.winicabs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Marina

Alexis@GebenCommunication.com

330-519-6892

Related Images

winicabs.jpg

WINIcabs

WINIcabs logo

SOURCE WINIcabs

Related Links

http://www.winicabs.com

