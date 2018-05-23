Irish OLED Intellectual Property Firm Solas OLED Reports Continued Growth With Expanded Patent Portfolio

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695099/Solas_OLED.jpg )



Solas OLED has experienced solid growth in its first two years. The team has tripled in size, continuing to expand its electrical engineering and research roles relating to the OLED market and the development of OLED technology.

In the past year, Solas has been granted a number of new and fundamental patents relating to OLED design and driver circuitry. Solas' scientists continue to file new intellectual property based on their research in the OLED space.

Ciaran O'Gara, Managing Director, Solas OLED commented: "Since Solas OLED was established in March 2016, we have assembled one of the most comprehensive OLED portfolios in the world. Our patents cover all critical areas of OLED structures: OLED display design, architecture, and driver circuitry."

He continued: "Our goal is to help companies producing OLED products to avoid being closed out of certain markets because they have inadequate or, in some cases, non-existent patent coverage for the products they sell. A license to our portfolio allows a new market entrant the freedom to operate in most of the major markets in the world. For the established OLED players, a license means protecting your market position."

Solas' OLED patents provide important worldwide coverage in all of the major markets, such as the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Canada and Singapore.

About Solas OLED

Solas OLED Ltd is an Irish OLED technology licensing company based in Dublin. Established in 2016, Solas has assembled one of the world's largest, most important and comprehensive intellectual property portfolios in the OLED space.

Solas is a leading licensor of technology focused on the OLED market. From the smallest OLED watch to the largest OLED TV, Solas' intellectual property is fundamental to the design, circuitry and manufacturing of OLED displays.

Solas continues to develop, seek, evaluate and acquire patents in the OLED space, please visit http://www.solasoled.com

SOURCE SOLAS OLED