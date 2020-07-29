Irish Sea Moss Supplement by HERBIFY Now on Amazon

MIAMI, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBIFY's Irish sea moss supplement is now available for sale on Amazon. Also known as carrageen (from the Irish word carraigín meaning "little rock") and by its scientific name chondrus crispus, Irish moss is a species of red algae that grows in the cool Atlantic waters along the rocky coastlines of Europe and North America.

Recent studies have shown that Irish sea moss may help promote cognitive function. According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Marine Drugs, researchers found that Irish sea moss protected brain cells from neurodegenerative effects, such as from Parkinsons Disease. "We demonstrated that dietary supplementation of the worms with an extract from the cultivated red seaweed Chondrus crispus decreased the accumulation of α-synulein and protected the worms from the neuronal toxin-, 6-OHDA, induced dopaminergic neurodegeneration," the study reads.

A senior spokesperson from HERBIFY explains, "Irish moss includes Vitamins A, E, F and K, calcium, potassium, and sulfur in abundance. It is also a naturally occurring source of iodine, which can be difficult to include in your diet through food alone (making iodized salt the most common source."

Irish Sea Moss Organic Capsules, a product from HERBIFY is receiving an excellent response from Amazon shoppers, with one buyer stating "Several years ago I read about the many benefits of Sea Moss, and how many consider it a superfood that is rich in vitamins and minerals. I am always seeking to take supplements to improve my health, and keep my immunity built up. I have had no negative experiences while taking this supplement, I have taken it for almost a month. So far it has been great!"

The product is proudly manufactured in Florida under strict quality control. It is 100% non-GMO, and contains no additional or artificial flavors.

HERBIFY offers top-quality natural supplements made in the United States. Our main goal is to improve your general health. We work to make your body work better.

