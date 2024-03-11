Irish Setter Boots Collaborates with Montana Treehouse Retreat To Celebrate New Casual Footwear Line

RED WING, Minn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Setter® Boots collaborates with Mountain Treehouse Retreat and photographer Jon Kreye to launch its Setter Fifty casual footwear line. These outdoor brands came together when Irish Setter's new styles were photographed at the Montana Treehouse Retreat. The retreat's aesthetics combine rugged and modern style – just like Setter Fifty boots. Inspired by the original 1950's Irish Setter boots, these modern boots combine Irish Setter's iconic white wedge soles and moc toe styling with a lighter weight, comfortable, and sustainable ExtraLight® sole platform made from 51% recycled material.

The partners are offering a chance to win a complimentary one-night stay at the MTTreeHouse property and a free pair of comfortable Irish Setter Setter Fifty boots. Step into this extraordinary opportunity where comfort, style and nature meet.

How to enter:

Follow @jonkreye, @irishsetterboots and @mttreehouse on Instagram Tag at least 3 friends who you'd like to join you

The giveaway ends March 18, 2024. Unlimited number of entries allowed. Each tag counts as one entry. The winner will select the boot style, size and date of the stay before December 31, 2024. Some dates excluded. Learn more @jonkreye.

"Putting on Setter Fifty boots immediately stirs up a sense of adventure. Comfort, stylish with rugged design," shared Kreye. "Bringing together two of my favorite things has been a dream – unique cabins and quality footwear. A solid pair of boots will take you wherever your heart desires and for me, that's cabins all around the world."

"We're excited to work with Jon and the Mountain Treehouse Retreat to launch our new casual boot collection," said Charley Bryant, Irish Setter Product Merchant. "Outdoor enthusiasts will be delighted by our new boots and this unique Montana getaway. They'll also like knowing Irish Setter's incorporating more sustainable features to ensure the great outdoors we appreciate today is available for generations to come."

As a Red Wing Shoe Company brand, Irish Setter Boots' earned a reputation for quality footwear that help people who work and enjoy time outdoors go all day. Available in men's and women's styles, Setter Fifty boots retail for $169. Irish Setter boots are offered at select retailers and online. Visit www.irishsetterboots.com.

Featured on Zillow, DIY Network, HGTV, Time, Outside Magazine, Dwell, Montana Treehouse Retreat is nestled on 5 wooded acres near Glacier National Park. Spend a dreamy night in the artistically designed two-story treehouse with live trees growing through it.

Award-winning photographer Jon Kreye has visited some of the most unique and sought after getaway properties. A coffee table book curates his favorites.

Irish Setter boots help people who work and enjoy time outdoors to go all day by producing a full line of purpose-built footwear. Irish Setter uses leading technologies and the finest materials to offer customers the highest quality outdoor footwear. Irish Setter is a division of the Red Wing Shoe Company. www.irishsetterboots.com

