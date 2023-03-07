IRISH SINGER / SONGWRITER KEITH HARKIN PERFORMING SPECIAL ST PATRICK'S DAY SHOW IN HOMETOWN OF DONEGAL, IRELAND STREAMING LIVE THROUGH VNUE, INC'S STAGEIT

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish singer/songwriter, Keith Harkin will playing a special St Patrick's Day livestream show via VNUE, Inc's (OTC: VNUE) STAGEIT from his hometown of Donegal, Ireland Friday March 17, 2023 @ 5:30pm PST. Tickets available HERE

Currently residing in Portugal, Harkin will return to Ireland to play this special show in a pub he built out of an old barn. Growing up singing in pubs with his father, Keith is coming home with his own young son to reinstate the family tradition.

"St. Patrick's Day for me is all about tradition," says Keith. "It's about family, music and a good Guinness. When I decided to make this St Patrick's Day Special, of course I had to do it in Ireland with all these ingredients. I hope you enjoy the show!"

The special performance in celebration of St Patrick's Day and Keith's homecoming will feature traditional Irish songs, his own songs and some covers. The show will be livestreamed on VNUE, Inc's STAGEIT (www.stageit.com), one of the longest-running and most innovative livestream platforms, where Harkin is currently the 2nd highest-grossing artist, with his former band, Celtic Thunder holding the top spot.

"Keith is one of the most beloved artists on StageIt," says Lou Mann, CEO of StageIt. "We're thrilled to host this very special event from his homeland on its most celebrated day."

Over the last 15 years, Keith Harkin and his musical talents have brought him across the world many times over, including shows for President Obama at The White House, Sir Richard Branson on Necker Island and performing National Anthems at The Garden for The Boston Celtics to name a few. During his time touring the states, he gained special recognition from Grammy-Award-winning producer, David Foster, who signed Keith to Verve Records. His debut solo album reached the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts in both the US and Canada.

