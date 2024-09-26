Irish Spirits Take Center Stage in San Francisco

Bord Bia, Invest NI, Casements Bar and Bar 1661 Present a Weekend of Events to Celebrate Irish Heritage and Introduce Poitín to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bord Bia , the Irish Food Board, is delighted to announce an exciting weekend of events at Casements Bar in San Francisco, in collaboration with Bar 1661 , and Invest NI , from October 11 to 13. This celebration will offer consumers, bartenders, and spirits enthusiasts a series of unique experiences that pay tribute to the rich traditions of Irish food, music, and culture.

The three days of events will feature opportunities to engage with the makers of 18 distinct Irish spirits brands through seminars, tastings, cocktails, educational sessions, and interactive activations. Additionally, Dave Mulligan, Ivana Marešić and Annie Rattigan from Bar 1661 in Dublin will be in attendance, introducing Poitín to the American market. Poitín (pot-cheen), a traditional Irish distilled spirit often known as "Irish moonshine," is an integral part of Ireland's cultural heritage, with a history of being produced for centuries in small, often illegal stills using local ingredients like potatoes. Bar 1661, consistently recognized as one of Ireland's Best Cocktail Bars, is dedicated to honoring Ireland's native drinks, particularly by elevating Poitín and securing its place in the modern cocktail scene.

"We're thrilled to bring the spirit of Ireland to San Francisco, a city known for its vibrant and innovative cocktail culture," said Daragh Flanagan, VP of Drinks at Bord Bia. "This event offers a unique opportunity for both consumers and industry professionals to experience the diversity of Irish spirits, including the introduction of Poitín to the American market. With San Francisco's rich appreciation for craft cocktails, we're excited to celebrate Ireland's heritage and elevate modern Irish spirits as standout components in modern mixology."

Participating Irish spirits brands include Mad March Hare Poitín, Lost Irish Whiskey, Method & Madness, Boann Distillery, Gunpowder Gin, Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, J.J. Corry, Dingle Distillery, Bán Poitín, Echlinville Distillery and more.

For a full list of events throughout the weekend visit https://casementsbar.com/events/spirit-of-ireland

About Bord Bia

Headquartered in Dublin, Bord Bia supports the national and international ambitions of Irish food, drink and horticulture businesses through its highly focused organisational structure and its network of offices in EMEA, Asia and the USA.

About Casements Bar

San Francisco is historically a landing spot for Irish people in North America. Casement's mission is to showcase the evolution of Ireland, Irish culture and the renaissance we see happening through art, food, culture and music to the residents of this beautiful city.

Started in January 2020, Casements resiliently survived the pandemic and has grown not just in size but in our mission statement. With the largest back bar selection of Irish Whiskey, Gin and Poitín in California our aim is to offer as many varieties as we can to a sometimes unassuming audience who then find a new favorite in an Irish Spirit. A heavily focused cocktail menu also introduces many of our guests to new and emerging brands from the Island of Ireland.

About Bar 1661

Ireland's Best Cocktail Bar - Staunchly Irish and fiercely independent, BAR 1661 has two things in mind. To introduce the world to poitín (pot-cheen) and lift Irish cocktail culture to fresh Heights.

About Invest NI

Invest Northern Ireland is the economic development agency for Northern Ireland, one of the four regions of the UK. We support investment and trade between Northern Ireland and the USA, Canada and Latin America, helping Northern Ireland businesses to export and also attracting inward investment for the region.

SOURCE Bord Bia