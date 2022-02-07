Irish Spring® Debuts First-Ever Big Game Ad, Unveiling the World of Irish Spring

Nice smells matter to Zillennial guys. In fact, according to a survey that Irish Spring conducted among guys ages 18 - 24, nearly 3 out of 4 (74.5%) said that the top reason that they shower is to get rid of body odor and other smells. That is not to say that being clean is unimportant to them, but wanting to smell good is a much bigger motivation.

"As a brand that has been around for 50 years, it's important to modernize and stay fresh so younger generations understand what Irish Spring is all about. And that's good smells," says Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager of Personal Care for North America at Colgate-Palmolive. "Our Big Game commercial is the product of a lot of creative thinking about how we want to evolve and build on this classic brand, knowing that we're a staple among so many men today, but that we also have this new group–Zillennial guys–that want to make sure they don't smell bad."

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Matias Rygh and Mathias Eriksen, otherwise known as Matias & Mathias, the :30 commercial will air during the fourth quarter of The Big Game.

"Strategically, Irish Spring has an unbeatable proposition: they make soap that smells good, so you can smell good. We noticed that no one in the category was owning the notion of smelling great, and it felt like very fertile territory," says Spence Kramer, Founder & CEO of TEN6. "Testing showed that to be the case, and our clients trusted us enough to take this simple but powerful insight to the extreme."

New Irish Spring products will begin rolling out on February 13 and will be available at retail partners nationwide in the subsequent weeks and months.

