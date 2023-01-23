Irish whiskey market size to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Irish whiskey market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. - Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Irish Whiskey Market

Global Irish whiskey market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Irish whiskey market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global Irish whiskey market is concentrated. A few prominent vendors that offer Irish whiskey in the market are Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. and others.

The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The major vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence.

Vendor offerings -

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskeys through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey.

The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskeys through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey. Becle SAB de CV - The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co.

The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co. Brown Forman Corp. - The company offers Irish whiskey, namely Slane Irish whiskey.

The company offers Irish whiskey, namely whiskey. Diageo Plc - The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Roe and Co.

The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Roe and Co. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Global Irish whiskey market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline trade and online trade).

The offline trade segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Individual retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are some of the most common offline trade distribution channels for Irish whiskey. These distribution channels have a wide range of products, and dedicated sections for different brands of Irish whiskey. Offline trade distribution channels also offer a cost advantage, as they do not have to incur the additional cost of seating. Such advantages will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global Irish whiskey market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Irish whiskey market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Russian Federation and Germany are the key countries for the Irish whiskey market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The high popularity of Irish whiskey as an alcoholic beverage will drive the Irish whiskey market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global Irish whiskey market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing demand for premium whiskey is driving the Irish whiskey market growth. The demand for premium varieties of whiskey is increasing owing to a significant rise in per capita income. Many vendors offer premium varieties of whiskey. For instance, Micil Distillery has launched two new Irish whiskeys, namely Micil Inverin small blended Irish whiskey and Micil Earls Island Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey. Premium varieties of whiskeys are popular owing to their authenticity, taste, and brand. Thus, the increasing demand for premium whiskeys is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for craft whiskey is a key trend in the market. The demand for craft whiskey is increasing, as it is perceived to be made with high-quality ingredients and has a better taste. For instance, in November 2020, Craft Irish Whiskey Co. launched a new limited-edition Irish whiskey called The Taoscán Irish Whiskey. The demand for craft whiskey is high in developed countries such as the US and Germany. New distilleries are also being launched across EMEA and the Americas. Thus, the growing demand for craft whiskey is expected to support the growth of the Irish whiskey market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Health awareness among consumers is challenging the Irish whiskey market growth. Long-term alcohol consumption causes various health risks, such as depression, liver diseases, stroke, and high blood pressure. Hence, governments and health institutions have created awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the harms of drinking alcohol. Thus, the increasing health awareness will hinder the Irish whiskey market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Irish whiskey market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Irish whiskey market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Irish Whiskey market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Irish whiskey market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Irish Whiskey Market vendors

Irish Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Ireland, Russian Federation, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Brewers

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Support activities

2.3.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline trade

Online trade

Exhibit 09: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Offline trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Online trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Online trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 16: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 17: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 18: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 29: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for premium whiskey

8.1.2 Increasing use of online sales channels

8.1.3 Increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing health awareness among consumers

8.2.2 Campaigns against alcohol consumption

8.2.3 Growing competition from other alcoholic beverages

Exhibit 31: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for craft whiskey

8.3.2 Rising population of millennials worldwide

8.3.3 Whiskey-based tourism

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 32: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 34: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 35: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 36: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 37: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 38: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 39: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Becle SAB de CV

Exhibit 41: Becle SAB de CV - Overview

Exhibit 42: Becle SAB de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 43: Becle SAB de CV - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: Becle SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.5 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 45: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Brown Forman Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 48: Diageo Plc - Overview

Exhibit 49: Diageo Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Diageo Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.7 G and J Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 52: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 55: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

10.9 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 West Cork Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 65: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 68: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 74: Information sources

