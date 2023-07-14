Irish Whiskey Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027 | Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish whiskey market size is projected to increase by USD 2,105.64 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027 according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, Irish Distillers International Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd.- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Irish Whiskey Market

Irish Whiskey Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, Irish Distillers International Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd.

: 15+, Including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, Irish Distillers International Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and and Sons Ltd. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline trade and Online trade), Type (Blended, Single malt, Single pot still, and Single grain), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the Irish Whiskey Market, request a sample report

Irish whiskey market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Irish Whiskey Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

Increasing use of online sales channels for selling alcohol is driving the Irish whiskey market growth. There is an increasing preference among consumers for online channels because they offer a wide range of choices and conveniences to consumers. Besides, consumers are able to compare the prices of the products on online platforms. Rising preference for online channels to purchase products by consumers and the Increasing appearance of strong online distribution channels and platform providers are the key factors that are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, one of the main benefits of online platforms is that vendors can add videos, give full descriptions of their products, highlight unique properties, and make their products more attractive. Thus, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Irish whiskey market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Trend

Growing preference for organic whiskey is expected to have a positive impact on the Irish whiskey market in the coming years. The increasing demand for Irish whiskeys is fueled by consumers' desire for organic whiskeys and versions with lower alcohol content. Most of the interest in Irish whiskeys comes from rapidly expanding developing countries. As a result of this, there has been a rise in preference for organic whiskeys from Europe and different countries.

Moreover, a few well-known vendors, such as Bainbridge Organic Distillers, developed novel artisan-distilled spirits by the cultivation of wheat, barley, triticale, and maize that have been certified as organic by the USDA and are intended for use in the distillery. As a result, the flawlessness of their grains is reflected in the high quality of each of their products. Therefore, the growth of the Irish whiskey market is expected to be propelled by these factors during the forecast period.

Significant challenges -

Rising health awareness among consumers will be a major challenge for the Irish whiskey market during the forecast period. There is a rising preference for healthier drinks over alcoholic beverages owing to a raised health awareness and the inclination towards adopting healthy lifestyles among the US population. As a result, has become a major challenge and is expected to create a notable threat to Irish whiskey vendors.

In addition, the wide accessibility of other expected substitutes and the awareness about their health advantages among purchasers can adversely affect the interest in Irish whiskey. Moreover, the rising awareness campaigns by the government and health institutions have educated the masses about the perils of drinking alcohol. Thus, these factors are expected to impede the growth of the Irish whiskey market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The Irish whiskey market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Irish Whiskey Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Irish whiskey market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Irish whiskey market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Irish whiskey market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Irish whiskey market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The whiskey market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,078.61 million between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (off trade and on trade), product (scotch whiskey, American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Irish whiskey, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for premium whiskey is notably driving the whiskey market growth during the forecast period.

The scotch whisky market size is expected to increase by 209.49 million liters from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers scotch whisky market segmentation by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), product (blended, bulk blended, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased number of marketing and advertising campaigns is notably driving the scotch whisky market growth during the forecast period.

Irish Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,105.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, India, Germany, Ireland, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, Irish Distillers International Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Quintessential Brands Group, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Irish whiskey market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global irish whiskey market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Single malt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Single malt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Single malt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Single malt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Single malt - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Single pot still - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Single pot still - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Single pot still - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Single pot still - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Single pot still - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Single grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Single grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Single grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Single grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Single grain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Bacardi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Becle SAB de CV

Exhibit 127: Becle SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Becle SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Becle SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Becle SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.6 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 131: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Brown Forman Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 134: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Irish Distillers International Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Irish Distillers International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Irish Distillers International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Irish Distillers International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 141: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

12.10 Quintessential Brands Group

Exhibit 144: Quintessential Brands Group - Overview



Exhibit 145: Quintessential Brands Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Quintessential Brands Group - Key offerings

12.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 West Cork Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 154: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 William Grant and Sons Ltd

and Sons Ltd Exhibit 157: William Grant and Sons Ltd - Overview

and Sons Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 158: William Grant and Sons Ltd - Product / Service

and Sons Ltd - Product / Service

Exhibit 159: William Grant and Sons Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio