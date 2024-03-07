IRIS.TV Announces Nancy Neumann-Grey's Promotion to Senior Vice President of Business Development

Industry Veteran Takes the Helm in Expanding Global Data Ad Platform Partnerships in Ad-supported Streaming Market

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS.TV , the leading content data platform, announced today the promotion of Nancy Neumann-Grey to the position of Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Neumann-Grey initially joined IRIS.TV as Vice President of Business Development and Data Partnerships, bringing over two decades of experience in digital marketing to the company. In her previous role, she played a significant role in growing critical relationships with data partners globally, implementing go-to-market plans, and contributing to the overall success of IRIS.TV's collaboration with data partners.

In her new position as the first SVP of Business Development, Neumann-Grey will report directly to Richie Hyden, Co-Founder, President & COO at IRIS.TV. She will lead a dedicated team focused on unifying the support for bringing data partners' products into the streaming market and enabling ad platform partners to utilize the data in their platforms effectively.

Neumann-Grey will also assume responsibility for IRIS.TV's global ad platform partnerships across ad servers, SSPs, and DSPs, ensuring IRIS-enabled data availability to buyers and sellers. Her deep experience gained from roles at eXelate, Nielsen, and Visa uniquely positions her to excel in this expanded role.

"Nancy's wealth of experience, honed over two decades in the digital marketing industry, makes her the perfect candidate to lead our global business development efforts across our data partner and ad platform ecosystems," said Richie Hyden, Co-Founder, President, and COO of IRIS.TV. We couldn't be happier for Nancy to take on a larger remit with us and know it will be a great success for us all."

"Joining this remarkable team has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me," said Nancy Neumann-Grey, Senior Vice President, Business Development, IRIS.TV. "With data playing an increasingly important role in digital advertising, I look forward to leading IRIS.TV's initiatives to empower our partners to monetize their data effectively while helping advertisers reach their desired KPIs."

Nancy will be building a team to support new partnerships effectively. For further details on available positions, please visit https://www.iris.tv/careers/.

ABOUT IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is the only data platform built for video and CTV. We structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabled™ ecosystem of premium publishers, data partners, and ad platforms at www.iris.tv.

