IrisVision and Samsung Announce Partnership to Bring Clinically Validated Vision Technologies to Over 200 Million Low Vision Patients Globally

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics, Co., ltd. and IrisVision , a leader in digital vision technologies and maker of the world's first smart, wearable vision-assistive device, today announced a strategic partnership to roll out IrisVision's ground-breaking technology worldwide.

IrisVision's vision correction software platform utilizes the power of Samsung's industry leading Galaxy smartphones and XR devices and mobile AI platform to enable people with impaired vision to see clearly and live more independent lives. Launched in 2017, IrisVision received registration as an FDA Class I medical device that same year. Over the past two years IrisVision has run clinical trials with Johns Hopkins, Stanford and UPMC. The company continues to extend its proprietary vision correction science to address more than 16 common eye conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. IrisVision already has thousands of users around the world and received a CES 2019 Innovation Award recognizing its technology and customer success.

Within the partnership, IrisVision will continue to work with Samsung's R&D and alliance partnership teams to further expand the use of Samsung technologies, including 5G mobile phones, Bixby AI platform and XR headsets. Also, Samsung will help IrisVision scale connected healthcare for the visually impaired community.

"At Samsung, we aim to not only build great mobile solutions but also to give our key partners mobile technology platforms to develop and provide their own innovation. It is amazing to see what IrisVision is doing to enable the large and underserved low vision community to live more independently," remarked Edward Choi, Corporate Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "We will help guide IrisVision on technology integration and market strategy to ultimately help every affected patient."

"Our vision science requires substantial computational power, quality optics, and a platform we can use to securely connect patients to providers and the digital world, all of which Samsung's mobile and XR devices provide today," explained IrisVision CEO and Co-founder Ammad Khan. "With this partnership, Samsung's technology and support, along with its global channels and partner network, will also enable the next generation of IrisVision products to diagnose and treat conditions remotely anywhere in the world."

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About IrisVision

IrisVision is the global leader in digital vision technologies. We have developed the world's first and only smart visual assistive device built on wearable VR technology to help millions of vision-impaired people regain their sight, achieve independence and do the things they love. IrisVision is the only wearable low vision solution backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, clinically validated and developed in collaboration with researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and UPMC. For more information, visit www.irisvision.com .

SOURCE IrisVision

Related Links

http://irisvision.com

