IrisVision Names Naeem Kayani President & Chief Operating Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisVision , the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced the addition of Naeem Kayani to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position for the fast-growing vision health startup.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience developing software businesses, Kayani joins IrisVision from CoreLogic, where he served as the executive and general Manager of multiple lines of businesses. While there, he led several transformations through re-platforming, operational excellence, improving profits, and drove a successful exit of Rental Property Solution, LLC to Park Hill Holdings and Jenark Property Management Software business unit to MRI Software. Prior to CoreLogic, Kayani spent two years at Mr. Cooper, where he was recruited as part of a team hired to rebrand the $2.7 billion mortgage platform from Nationstar Mortgage to Mr. Cooper. Earlier in his career, Kayani grew Kansas City-based adtech startup AdKnowledge to $300 million in annual revenue and raised $200 million in venture funding.

"IrisVision is at an exciting stage and has the opportunity to both change lives and open up the world of remote vision care to at-risk individuals and their clinicians around the world," said Kayani. "I'm thrilled to join co-founder and CEO Ammad Khan at this critical inflection point for the company and help IrisVision achieve its immediate goals and greater, global aspirations."

Launched in 2017, IrisVision's flagship consumer product employs breakthrough, smart software lens technology that leverages functional areas of the eyes to restore vision instantly. Designed to help users overcome low vision conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma, and more, it features powerful connectivity tools for greater engagement with the world and packages it in an easy-to-use, voice-controlled device.

Over the past year, IrisVision has increasingly invested in product innovation, including the expansion of its platform into a cloud-based Digital Vision Clinic (DVC), a new platform that enables clinicians to screen and monitor at-risk patients remotely using a touchless, cellular or wifi-connected solution. Earlier and more frequent patient insights close the gaps between patients and providers to detect vision changes sooner and bring patients into the office for additional care.

"The past year has shown clearly the life-changing potential for using digital solutions to expand providers' reach into patients' homes for assistive technologies, and for remote monitoring and telehealth solutions," said IrisVision CEO and Co-founder Ammad Khan. "Naeem's proven background in operations will help us steer the ship into these new waters and continue our upward trajectory."

About IrisVision

IrisVision ( www.irisvision.com ) exists at the intersection of digital health and vision science, pioneering a new standard of care where vision health is seamlessly integrated into daily living and accessible to everyone. Our clinically validated digital vision and telehealth solutions help even the most challenging and at-risk patients preserve and make the most of their sight. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, IrisVision's technology was developed in collaboration with and clinically tested by researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The company has received numerous accolades including being named to the Inc. 5000: Regionals list of California's Fastest Growing Private Companies, earning spots on the Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Forbes Next 100 lists for 2020 and receiving a CES 2019 Innovation Award.

