IRLAB's drug candidate pirepemat featured on cover of top-tier journal JPET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that the highly ranked scientific journal JPET selected the chemical structure and the in vitro profile of IRLAB's drug candidate pirepemat (IRL752) to feature on the cover of the September 2020 issue. This owing to the publication of a scientific paper in the journal, where the distinctive pharmacological profile of pirepemat is reported. The drug candidate is in development for the treatment of impaired balance and falls in Parkinson's disease and has shown promising effects in a recently concluded phase IIa study. IRLAB plans to initiate a phase IIb study with pirepemat during 2020.

"This is the second time in recent months that we have seen one of our drug candidates on the front cover of the top ranked scientific journal JPET. This signals the strength and originality in IRLAB's research and in our drug candidates, and represents yet another validation of our unique discovery platform, ISP. To publish scientific papers in peer reviewed journals is an important channel to create international awareness of our advancements in research and the results from our clinical studies", says Nicholas Waters, CEO

JPET, The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, is a highly ranked international scientific journal in the field of pharmacology. The journal is published by The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET).

The full title of the paper is: Hjorth, S. et al. (3S)-3-(2,3-difluorophenyl)-3-methoxypyrrolidine (IRL752) - a novel cortical-preferring catecholamine transmission- and cognition-promoting agent. Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, DOI: 10.1124/jpet.120.000037.

CONTACT:

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/irlab-s-drug-candidate-pirepemat-featured-on-cover-of-top-tier-journal-jpet,c3192176

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15440/3192176/1305102.pdf IRLAB PR IRL752 JPET - ENG https://mb.cision.com/Public/15440/3192176/bab24c167e6a7352.pdf Pirepemat cover JPET

SOURCE IRLAB Therapeutics AB