IRLAB's IRL790 Receives New Name `mesdopetam'

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB has decided to use the name mesopedam for its drug candidate IRL790 following the recommendation for International Nonproprietary Name (INN) by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO concluded that IRL790 is wholly unique in its mechanism of action and has, therefore, assigned IRL790 a new INN that can become a new substance class in the existing classification system for pharmaceutical substances. The INN will serve to identify the active pharmaceutical substance mesopetam (IRL790) worldwide.

Nicholas Waters, CEO at IRLAB, commented "It is gratifying that IRL790 has been recommended the name mesdopetam, which emphasizes that it is a first-in-class substance with a new mechanism of action and has the opportunity to become the first in a completely new class of drugs for the treatment of complications in Parkinson's disease. Mesdopetam has a unique mechanism of action, indicating that a treatment based on the substance can bring better and other therapeutic effects than current drug classes and thereby add value for patients and healthcare systems. The fact that WHO shares our assessment of the uniqueness of mesdopetam is a confirmation that IRLAB is successful in discovering and developing innovative drug candidates."

The INN system is a WHO governed classification system that has been established to facilitate the identification of pharmaceutical substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients in a unique and globally recognized manner. Through the system, healthcare professionals are provided with a clear identification of a drug, enabling a safe prescription and dispense of medicine to patients. The proposal and recommendation of an INN, also known as a generic substance name, therefore, marks an important preparatory step in the development of a new drug. WHO publishes two lists per year with the new recommended INNs, in which mesdopetam will be included this year.

