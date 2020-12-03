Irma D. Flecha's New Book Las Dos Caras del Orgullo, A Potent Narrative That Delves Into The Two Faces Of Pride That Impact One's Self

Irma said this about her book: " Las Dos Caras del Orgullo is the best way to understand our identity as people with two different characters, which I call grafted pride, of which we are aware that one blesses us but the other curses us. Dare to know a little more about our fallen nature and its consequences, you will also know your true identity hidden in the image and likeness of God in order to succeed more and fail less.

"Your worst enemy is the selfish pride created by sin, where the human being has used to make the worst decisions of their lives for a pride disguised as security.

"In this book, you will better understand the causes that contributed to so many failures in your life but also learn how you can contribute to improving them."

Published by Page Publishing, Irma D. Flecha's new book Las Dos Caras del Orgullo will fill the readers with insight on the prevalence of pride's dual-faced nature that can lead them to either progress or ruin in life.

Consumers who wish to understand the deeper meaning of pride in their lives can purchase Las Dos Caras del Orgullo in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

