Irma Goosen, Immigrant Advocate, to Speak at Oxford University on National Immigration Day and World Diversity Month

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A passionate and dedicated immigrant advocate, Irma Goosen is on a mission to help those who have made the laborious legal journey and dared to dream a different reality. Scheduled to speak the week of National Immigration Day (U.S.) on October 28, Goosen provides insight, support, and resources – including her framework C.O.N.N.E.C.T. which stands for Communication, Open-minded, Network, Nurture, Explore, Cultivate – to families through third party agencies. Overall, her key mandate is to help families better integrate into their chosen communities by working with them and their businesses and/or employers.

Irma Goosen, Immigrant Advocate, at a recent speaking engagement. Irma Goosen, Immigrant advocate, TEDx speaker, keynote speaker, author, 7-Step Program: C.O.N.N.E.C.T - Communication, Open-minded, Network, Nurture, Explore, Collaborate, Thrive.

"Drawing on my technical experience, I strategically tackle challenges these families encounter by introducing soft skills so they could integrate within their communities," said Goosen, an immigrant herself originally from South Africa. She also brings awareness of how legal immigration can benefit a country, be it stepping into leadership roles, volunteering, or working. "In my roles as both a speaker and author, I spotlight their experiences and help bring humanity to their struggles and victories."

Goosen is set to further empower immigrant families to integrate into their communities with her upcoming October 23rd speaking engagement at Oxford University in the UK. There, she'll focus on three key takeaways: the nuances of the difference between legal and illegal immigration; why we should advocate for immigrant inclusiveness; and why we should celebrate the shared dreams and the rich diversity immigrants bring.

"Thanks to Irma's program, my family grasped the significance of assimilating into our community promptly," said a recent immigrant to the U.S. who Goosen worked with. "We realized we needed to be self-reliant as adults, rather than depending on our children. It was our privilege to be included in her inaugural program."

About Irma Goosen -- A TEDx speaker, a keynote speaker, and an author, Goosen has lived in Alberta, Canada for the past 23 years. Born and raised in South Africa, she and her family initially immigrated to the United States in 1996, then moved north four years later. As a professional speaker, her goal is to help legal immigrants adapt as soon as they possibly can. She believes, "When we help families, we help the youth." She's always been deeply passionate about helping young people and has collaborated with them in numerous capacities. Along with her Oxford University speaking engagement, Goosen wrote and developed a TEDx Talk called, "Surviving Immigration," that will be aired later this month.

