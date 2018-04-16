ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Irma Ruth Williams, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as Anesthesiologist at Asheville VA Medical Center.

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Asheville VA Medical Center is dedicated to providing healthcare services to those who have served in the United States Army.

Amassing over twenty years of experience in the field of anesthesiology, Dr. Williams is a distinguished professional with the industry. Dr. Williams currently serves as a Medical Doctor at the Asheville VA Medical Center. Throughout her career, Dr. Williams has attained extensive experience in the areas of preoperative medicine, geriatric and bariatric patients and training of medical students. Additionally, Dr. Williams is skilled in the areas of emergency medicine and healthcare management.

An American Board Certified Anesthesiologist, throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Williams obtained her first Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, and her second Bachelor of Medical Science degree from Emory University. Thereafter, Dr. Williams would then go on to attain her Medical degree from the University of South Carolina. Later, Dr. Williams completed her Residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Kentucky from 1991-1995.

To further her professional development, Dr. Williams is an affiliate of several organizations and is currently a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, a member of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Williams was named Top Anesthesiologist by the Research Council of America, 2011 and 2009; Top Physician by the Research Council of America, 2003-2005; Professional of the Year in Anesthesiology by Cambridge Who's Who, 2007 and 2008; Woman of the Year Award for Community Service and Professional Achievement, 2008.

When she is not working, Dr. Williams enjoys cooking and reading fiction books. Dr. Williams also enjoys traveling to Haiti.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irma-ruth-williams-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300630728.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

