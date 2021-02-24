Irma Yesenia Campos Collaz's new book Sofía, an enthralling story about a woman's journey in life that emanates with desire, love, and goodness

Irma Yesenia Campos Collaz said this about his book: "Sofía had the ability to do whatever she set her mind to. Whatever she dreamed or desired, she achieved with her own effort. She was happy. She had everything to not feel alone because she won the affection of people who knew her. She had a heart well. She greeted and helped the humble one who lives on the street, but Sofia wanted to feel and live love. Maybe that was not for her because she would be so strong that her short story would change forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Irma Yesenia Campos Collaz's new book Sofía shares to the readers a wonderful life that brims with blessedness and purpose.

Consumers who wish to partake in Sofia's awe-inspiring life can purchase Sofía online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

