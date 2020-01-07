iRobot and IFTTT Partner to Deliver New Embedded Smart Home Integrations

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced a partnership with IFTTT, the leading integration and discovery platform, to enable new embedded smart home integrations. The companies will work to let customers more easily integrate devices and services, like smart thermostats, lighting and home security, directly within the iRobot HOME App.

iRobot is innovating through digital features and smart home integrations to enhance the customer experience. Currently, this includes directing the Roomba® s and i Series robot vacuums, and the Braava jet® m6 robot mop, to clean specific rooms by name using voice assistant integrations. As a result, customers can now clean simply by saying, "Tell Roomba to vacuum the kitchen." This is just one example of how iRobot products are integrated within the broader smart home ecosystem. Working with IFTTT, and leveraging their new Connect product, iRobot will develop in-app integrations to allow its products to more extensively interact with other devices in the home.

As a first step in support of the partnership, beginning today on the iRobot IFTTT service page, customers can find valuable new integrations that enable iRobot's Wi-Fi connected robots to be triggered by popular smart home devices, within a customized schedule. For example, a user's Roomba or Braava jet can be scheduled to clean when their smart thermostat is set to 'away' during a specific period of time. Or, using location-based family networking apps, a robot can begin cleaning when everyone in the household leaves for the day.

"IFTTT Connect enables a powerful and easy-to-use way for our customers to connect our products with other smart devices in their home," said Chris Jones, Chief Technology Officer of iRobot. "We are excited to work with IFTTT to open up exciting new automations that enhance our existing connected product base, elevate the overall customer experience and further differentiate our products in the marketplace. We also look forward to exploring with IFTTT opportunities to unlock innovative smart home experiences using the home understanding our robots can provide."

"IFTTT began as a destination for consumers to easily connect the brands and services in their lives. With IFTTT Connect, businesses like iRobot are now bringing the power of IFTTT directly to where their customers are," explained Linden Tibbets, Founder and CEO of IFTTT. "iRobot understands that the smart home of the future will be driven by consumer value. We're excited to explore how the home understanding and spatial awareness inherent in its products will help to unlock new smart home connections and experiences to benefit the consumer."

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

About IFTTT

IFTTT is the world's leading integration and discovery platform. We help over 600 global enterprises leverage IFTTT's solutions to connect, learn, and grow their products into integrated and essential services, dramatically reducing their development costs while maximizing compatibility and lifetime value. IFTTT is the connectivity standard and low-code alternative to building your own integrations in-house. Enterprises like iRobot, Domino's, Amazon, Bosch, ING, and Samsung trust IFTTT for their integration solutions. For more information about IFTTT, please visit www.platform.ifttt.com or for press inquiries, email press@ifttt.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including product features and functionalities. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

