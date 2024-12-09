iRobot Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that it granted an equity award as a material inducement to the employment of the company's newly-hired Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Jules Connelly.

Notice of Issuance of Inducement Grant

In connection with the appointment of Ms. Connelly as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective December 2, 2024, iRobot granted Ms. Connelly an employment inducement award consisting of 120,000 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") with an effective grant date of December 6, 2024. The RSUs will vest over a three-year period, subject to Ms. Connelly's continuous employment on each vesting date.

The inducement award to Ms. Connelly was granted as a material inducement to her employment and was approved by iRobot's Board of Directors on November 4, 2024, in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. The award was granted outside iRobot's equity incentive plan.

About iRobot Corp.

