iRobot Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences
Aug 28, 2019, 06:55 ET
BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in September.
Date:
September 4, 2019
Conference:
Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
Location:
New York City, NY
Presentation Time:
9:30 a.m. ET
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/citi-2019-global-technology-conference
iRobot executives:
Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer
Date:
September 5, 2019
Conference:
Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference
Location:
Minneapolis, MN
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/dougherty-company-institutional-investor-conference
iRobot executives:
Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer
Date:
September 11, 2019
Conference:
Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
Location:
Dana Point, CA
Presentation Time:
3:10 p.m. PT (6:10 p.m. ET)
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/morgan-stanley-7th-annual-laguna-conference
iRobot executives:
Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer
Date:
September 12, 2019
Conference:
Raymond James The Connected Consumer Conference
Location:
San Francisco, CA
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/raymond-james-connected-consumer-conference
iRobot executives:
Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer
About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.
