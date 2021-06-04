iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

iRobot Corporation

Jun 04, 2021, 09:00 ET

BEDFORD, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference. Pertinent details include:

Date:   

June 8, 2021


Conference:    

Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference  


Presentation Time:  

3:15 p.m. ET


Event URL:   

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-bank-america-securities-2021-global-technology-conference   


iRobot executives: 

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO


Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

Also from this source

iRobot Names Faris Habbaba as Chief Research and Development...

iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics