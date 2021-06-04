iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BEDFORD, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference. Pertinent details include:
Date:
June 8, 2021
Conference:
Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference
Presentation Time:
3:15 p.m. ET
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-bank-america-securities-2021-global-technology-conference
iRobot executives:
Colin Angle, chairman and CEO
Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.
