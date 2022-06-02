iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference. Pertinent details include:

Date: June 8, 2022 Conference: Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. ET Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-bank-america-global-technology-conference-0 iRobot executives: Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

