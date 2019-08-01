iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

iRobot Corp.

Aug 01, 2019, 16:05 ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in August.

Date:      

August 6, 2019

Conference:

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Location:      

Boston, MA

Presentation Time:

11:45 a.m. ET

Event URL:   

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-oppenheimer-22nd-annual-technology-internet-communication

iRobot executives: 

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer 


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:      

August 8, 2019

Conference:  

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Location:     

Boston, MA

Presentation Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

Event URL:   

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-39th-annual-canaccord-genuity-growth-conference 

iRobot executives:  

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer 


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:                     

August 14, 2019

Conference:   

Needham & Co. 8th Annual Industrial Technologies 1x1 Conference

Location:               

New York City, NY

Event URL:          

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-needham-co-8th-annual-industrial-technologies-1x1-conference   

iRobot executives: 

Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer 


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

SOURCE iRobot Corp.

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

Also from this source

iRobot Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results...

iRobot Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

iRobot Corp.

Aug 01, 2019, 16:05 ET