iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

iRobot Corporation

May 12, 2021, 16:15 ET

BEDFORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May. Pertinent details include:

Date:

May 18, 2021

Conference:

Needham & Co. Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presentation Time:

1:30 p.m. ET

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-needham-co-virtual-technology-media-conference  

iRobot executives:

Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:

May 26, 2021

Conference:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Presentation Time:

11:10 a.m. ET

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-0   

iRobot executives:

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO


Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

