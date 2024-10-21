iRobot Brings More Power and Self-Emptying to Affordable Roomba Essential Lineup

Roomba Combo® 2 Essential and Roomba® Vac 2 Essential give customers 2x cleaning power1 and 60 days of hands-free 2-in-1 cleaning with AutoEmpty™ dock

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced availability of the 2-in-1 Roomba Combo® 2 Essential robot and Roomba® Vac 2 Essential robot in North America. These robots are the first in the company's affordable Essential series that automatically empty their dust bin into an AutoEmpty™ dock after cleaning. The robots also provide 2x the cleaning power of the original Essential series, an enhanced bumper design to more seamlessly navigate, and the ability to recharge and resume during cleaning missions. The Roomba Combo 2 Essential ($424.99 on iRobot.com and at select retailers) and Roomba Vac Essential ($399.99 at select retailers) are packed with important and easy-to-use features, giving customers more time to do the things they love.

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential automatically empties its dust bin into an AutoEmpty dock after cleaning. The robot also provides 2x the cleaning power of the original Essential series, an enhanced bumper design to more seamlessly navigate, and the ability to recharge and resume during cleaning missions.

"Since introducing the first Roomba Essential series earlier this year, customers have praised the robots' ease-of-use and ability to keep their floors clean – at a great price," said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot. "With more power and the ability to save customers even more time by emptying its own debris, the Roomba Combo 2 Essential and Roomba Vac 2 Essential provide an unmatched combination of cleaning efficacy, reliability, simplicity and value."

Roomba Combo ® 2 Essential – 2x Cleaning Power1, 60 Days Hands-Free

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential is designed with simplicity in mind, is easy to set up and includes all the features needed to keep floors clean. The robot cleans everyday messes with a 4-Stage Cleaning System that combines 100% stronger power-lifting suction1 with a Multi-Surface Bristle Brush, an Edge-Sweeping Brush, and a special textured, reusable microfiber mop pad. Customers can easily start a cleaning mission with a press of a button, a simple tap in the iRobot Home App, or a quick command to a voice assistant.2 The robot uses specialized sensors to confidently navigate in precise, neat rows while taking advantage of its slim, sleek design and enhanced bumper to seamlessly clean around and under furniture.

With four levels of suction power and three levels of mopping water, the Roomba Combo 2 Essential effectively cleans all types of flooring and addresses a mix of customer cleaning needs, whether a gentle touch or a deeper clean is needed. Customers can choose to run a vacuum-only mission to clean both carpets and hard floors at the same time, or they can move their rugs out of the way to vacuum and wet mop in a single pass. The robot will clean for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and when its battery is low, will automatically return to the AutoEmpty dock to recharge, resume and complete the cleaning task.

The AutoEmpty dock ensures a hassle-free cleaning experience and lets customers forget about vacuuming for up to two months, making it the ideal companion for busy households. When Roomba Combo 2 Essential finishes its cleaning job, the robot automatically empties the contents of its bin into a sealed bag that can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris. These advanced bags catch the tiniest of particles, as small as 0.7 microns, and when it's time to change a bag, it seals itself, preventing the mess of a dust cloud.

iRobot OS intelligence powers the Roomba Combo 2 Essential to work around ever-changing schedules. While customers can customize and automate their own cleaning routines, the robot is also able to recommend the best times to clean based on previous jobs. 'Clean While I'm Away' lets the Roomba Combo 2 Essential automatically start cleaning when a customer leaves home, letting them enjoy a cleaner home without doing a thing. Clean Map® Reports show where the robot has cleaned and displays details, such as coverage and duration for completed jobs, giving customers peace of mind the job was done.

Roomba ® Vac 2 Essential

For customers in North America, the Roomba® Vac 2 Essential robot is available at select retailers, starting at $399.99. The Roomba Vac 2 Essential offers the same vacuuming power, intelligence, AutoEmpty dock and many of the same features as the Roomba Combo 2 Essential in a vacuum-only package.

Pricing & Availability

North America:

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential robot ($424.99) is now available in North America on iRobot.com and at select retailers. The Roomba Vac 2 Essential ($399.99) is available at select retailers.

Rest of World:

The Roomba Combo 2 Essential is also available in EMEA and APAC.

For more information:

Roomba robot vacuums, Roomba Combo robot vacuum and mops, and Braava jet robot mop photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/media-kits .

1As compared to the Roomba Combo® Essential robot

2Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com .

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning new product availability and new product features, including features that expand product performance over time. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE iRobot Corporation