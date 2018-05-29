iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 5, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. ET

Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-baird-global-consumer-technology-services-conference

Citi 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

June 6, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference

June 12, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. GMT

Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-nasdaq-38th-investor-conference

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Vacuuming Robot in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 20 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot's engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

