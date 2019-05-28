iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that Alison Dean, iRobot's chief financial officer, will discuss the company's achievements and financial outlook at the following upcoming investor conferences. The conference presentations will be accessible live on iRobot's investor relations website.

Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 4, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. ET

Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-baird-global-consumer-technology-services-conference-0

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference

June 13, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. BST

Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-nasdaq-40th-investor-conference

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

SOURCE iRobot Corp.

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

