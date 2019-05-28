iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 28, 2019, 09:00 ET
BEDFORD, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that Alison Dean, iRobot's chief financial officer, will discuss the company's achievements and financial outlook at the following upcoming investor conferences. The conference presentations will be accessible live on iRobot's investor relations website.
Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
June 4, 2019 at 11:25 a.m. ET
Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-baird-global-consumer-technology-services-conference-0
Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference
June 13, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. BST
Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-nasdaq-40th-investor-conference
About iRobot Corp.
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.
