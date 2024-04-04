iRobot Introduces $275 Roomba Combo® Essential Robot, Letting More Customers Enjoy Simple, Affordable and Powerful 2-in-1 Cleaning

iRobot outdoes its best-selling1 Roomba® 600 Series; Roomba Combo® Essential boasts added mopping capability, smart navigation, 18x more suction power2 and intelligent iRobot OS controls

Company surpasses milestone of more than 50 million robots sold worldwide

BEDFORD, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today introduced the Roomba Combo® Essential robot, an affordable and easy-to use 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. At $275, the Roomba Combo Essential delivers the cleaning essentials customers loved about the best-selling1 Roomba 600 Series – but with better performance and an impressive set of features that make it even simpler to clean the way they want. The company also announced it has surpassed the milestone of selling more than 50 million robots worldwide.

Loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS, the Roomba Combo Essential is iRobot’s simplest, most affordable 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. With a sleek, low-profile design, the Roomba Combo Essential robot’s 4-Stage Cleaning System consists of adjustable suction and liquid settings, a special V-Shaped Multi-Surface Brush, an Edge-Sweeping Brush and a pump-fed microfiber mop pad that all work together to vacuum and mop hard floors in a single pass.

The Roomba Combo Essential ups the ante of the Roomba 600 Series with an added mopping function and 18x more suction power.2 It also improves on the Roomba 600 Series with the ability to clean in neat rows, customizable suction and liquid settings, Clean Map® reports, longer battery life and intelligent iRobot OS automations like Clean While I'm Away and suggested cleaning schedules.

"iRobot invented the Roomba robot vacuum more than 20 years ago to make cleaning easy and help people do more, and since the Roomba 600 Series was introduced in 2012 it's been a best-seller thanks to a balance of performance, price and reliability," said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot. "As iRobot surpasses more than 50 million robots sold worldwide, we're honoring that legacy with the introduction of the affordable Roomba Combo Essential, which cleans even better and does more than its predecessor. This robot makes the iRobot 2-in-1 cleaning experience more accessible to all, be it a recent graduate, a new homeowner or anyone looking to enjoy the benefits of automated cleaning for the first time."

Cleaner Floors Have Never Been So Simple

Roomba Combo Essential

Loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS, the Roomba Combo Essential is iRobot's simplest, most affordable 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. Whether customers need a quiet, light cleaning or a more powerful cleaning, the Roomba Combo Essential lets them cross two chores off their list with a quick tap in the iRobot Home app or a simple voice command.3 Otherwise, simply hit the CLEAN button and the robot gets to work, using intelligent navigation to clean in neat rows while cleaning around and under furniture.

With a sleek, low-profile design, the Roomba Combo Essential robot's 4-Stage Cleaning System consists of adjustable suction and liquid settings, a special V-Shaped Multi-Surface Brush, an Edge-Sweeping Brush and a pump-fed microfiber mop pad that all work together to vacuum and mop hard floors in a single pass. Simply remove the mop pad to run a vacuum only mission on multiple floor types. With 18x more suction power2 and 120 minutes of battery life, it gives customers the powerful cleaning they need with a lot less effort.

Carefully curated features powered by iRobot OS let Roomba Combo Essential customers customize and automate their cleaning routines. Customers can choose between three suction power levels and three water level options depending on the cleaning job. Suggested cleaning schedules recommend the best times to clean based on previous jobs, and Clean While I'm Away lets Roomba Combo Essential automatically start cleaning when a customer leaves home. After the job is finished, customers can access detailed Clean Map reports in the iRobot Home App to see where the robot has cleaned and other useful details, such as coverage and duration for completed jobs.

Roomba ® Vac Essential

For customers in North America, the Roomba® Vac Essential robot will also be available at select retailers. The Roomba Vac Essential offers the same intelligence and many of the same great features as the Roomba Combo Essential in a vacuum-only package.

Pricing & Availability

North America:

The Roomba Combo Essential robot ($274.99) is available in the U.S. now on iRobot.com and will be available at select retailers beginning April 7. It will be available in Canada directly from iRobot and at select retailers beginning April 12. The Roomba Vac Essential ($249.99) will be available at select retailers in the U.S. beginning April 7 and in Canada beginning April 12.

Current Roomba 600 Series customers in the U.S. can trade in their existing robot to receive a $50 credit towards the purchase of a Roomba Combo Essential robot. More information about the iRobot Trade-In Program can be found here.

Rest of World:

The Roomba Combo Essential is available in EMEA now, and it will be available in APAC beginning later in April.

For more information:

1Based on 2023 global sales data

2As compared to Roomba® 600 series robots

3Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions

