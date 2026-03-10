iRobot Launches Roomba® Mini Robot Vacuum & Mop + AutoEmpty™ Dock in UK and Europe

Small Size. Big Cleaning Power

Beautiful Colors

BEDFORD, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corporation, a leader in consumer robots, today introduced Roomba Mini, its smallest Roomba robot ever. With its powerful cleaning system and the flexibility to vacuum or mop, this beautiful little robot tackles everyday messes with ease while gliding under furniture and into hard-to-reach spots that stick vacuum cleaners and standard-size robots can't reach.

"Roomba Mini proves that small can be mighty," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "Designed to clean small, tight spaces better than larger robots, our mini, compact robot delivers full-strength cleaning power in a smaller form, so it reaches more of your home. Its modern, space-saving design and beautiful colors make it the perfect Roomba for any apartment or house where space is at a premium."

Half the size. Twice the clean. *

Available in four colors, pink, mint, white and black, the Roomba Mini Robot Vacuum & Mop + AutoEmpty Dock is designed to clean tight spaces better, navigate narrow corners, and vacuum or mop in hard-to-reach places. The disposable mopping pads trap dust, dirt and grime, leaving a fresh citrus scent behind.

"Although originally conceived and developed as a powerful robot vacuum for smaller Japanese homes," said Nico Meurger, iRobot Vice President, EMEA, "we quickly learned that this little robot is also perfect for European homes, thanks to its compact design that easily navigates smaller spaces and adapts to a variety of floor plans. Roomba Mini was introduced in Japan in mid-February and the black version is already sold out."

Additionally, ClearView™ LiDAR allows Roomba Mini to navigate around clutter and avoid rugs while mopping. The AutoEmpty Dock self-empties into an AllergenLock™ bag for up to three months of hands-free cleaning, keeping dirt, dust, and allergens contained so you can enjoy a cleaner home with less effort.

Control is intuitive and flexible. Start a cleaning mission through the Roomba Home App, use your favorite voice assistant** for hands-free operation, or simply press the button on the robot for instant cleaning - no Wi-Fi connection required.

Pricing and Availability

Already launched in Japan, the Roomba Mini Robot Vacuum & Mop + AutoEmpty Dock is available throughout the United Kingdom and Europe starting on March 10 via iRobot.com at €399 and £379.

*Compared to volume and cleaning coverage of Roomba 105 robot

**Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

About iRobot

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

SOURCE iRobot Corporation