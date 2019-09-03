iRobot Names Keith Hartsfield as Chief Product Officer.

Hartsfield most recently served as vice president, Z Products at HP. In this role, he was responsible for the multibillion-dollar Workstations product portfolio, which includes devices used for machine learning and artificial intelligence. At HP, Hartsfield also served as vice president, Mobility Products and Workflow Transformation and vice president, Mobility. Prior to HP, Hartsfield served as chief operating officer of Green Edge Technologies, an IoT-focused company for wireless energy management and home control systems. He has also held executive leadership roles at Nokia and Motorola.

"Keith is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience in consumer hardware, intelligent devices and software solutions," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "He understands the needs of the customer and how to effectively work across the business to develop successful go-to-market strategies on a global scale. We are excited to welcome Keith and his passion for product innovation to the iRobot team."

"iRobot has always led the way in consumer robotics, and I am excited to play a role in shaping its future," said Hartsfield. "Robots are already changing the way people clean and maintain their homes, and there is so much potential for them to do more in the emerging smart home ecosystem. I look forward to exploring the consumer's evolving needs and bringing products to market that can help them in new ways."

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations concerning product development and marketing plans. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: our ability to enhance our current consumer robots or develop new consumer robots, and our ability to expand our product offering beyond our current markets. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

