iRobot Names Michael J. Loparco to Board of Directors

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced the addition of Michael J. Loparco to its board of directors. Mr. Loparco brings to the board extensive public company and global technology leadership experience in areas including consumer product and smart home innovation, manufacturing, global supply chain, mergers and acquisitions, design, enterprise IT, retail and robotics.

Mr. Loparco is a seasoned CEO and consumer-focused leader with more than 25 years experience building and growing highly technical and cross-border manufacturing businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of Symbotic, an AI and software-enabled warehouse robotics and automation company where he led the company's successful IPO. Prior to Symbotic, Mr. Loparco spent more than two decades at Jabil Inc., where he rose through the ranks to become CEO of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment in 2020 with responsibility for more than $22 billion in global operations. Prior to that, he served as CEO of the Engineered Solutions division beginning in 2014. In these roles, Mr. Loparco ultimately led enterprise supply chain and operations across 25 countries with a workforce of more than 80,000 employees. During his tenure at Jabil, he was responsible for driving growth, innovation, digital transformation, operational efficiencies, establishing technology roadmaps, transforming complex supply chains and working with sophisticated OEM/JDM partners in a diverse array of end markets including robotics, smart home appliances and broader consumer electronics. He is also very familiar with iRobot's product portfolio having worked closely with the company during his time at Jabil. Additionally, Mr. Loparco currently serves on the boards of directors at E2IP Technologies and Illumus, is strategic advisor to the Israeli-Canadian based Awz Ventures, and has additional public and private company board experience. He holds a JD with honors from Stetson University College of Law and BA, International Business, from Eckerd College.

"We welcome Michael to iRobot's board of directors and are are enthusiastic about working with him and the company's leadership team moving forward," said Andrew Miller, chairman of the board at iRobot. "Michael's established track record of business leadership, his familiarity of iRobot's product and unique combination of manufacturing, supply chain and IT experience will be tremendous assets to the company as it continues to make progress on its transformation and strategic initiatives."

"Having worked with iRobot while at Jabil and knowing the consumer benefits its products provide, I am honored to begin contributing to the company as it charts a new path forward," said Michael Loparco. "I believe my past experiences will be valuable to iRobot's continued success and am excited to work with the board and leadership team to address and capitalize on the many opportunities that lie ahead."

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com .

