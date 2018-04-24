iRobot Reports First-Quarter Financial Results

"We are off to the strong start we expected in 2018. First-quarter revenue grew 29% over Q1 2017, driven by growth across all major regions. Robust replenishment, following strong Q4 2017 holiday sell-through, and shipments to support Q2 holidays in the United States, drove domestic revenue growth of 26% over last year. EMEA and Japan also saw significant year-over-year growth of 47% and 38%, respectively, in part driven by the revenue uplift from acquisitions, neither of which we had in Q1 2017," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot.

"Given our Q1 results and our outlook for the rest of the year, we are reaffirming our 2018 full-year revenue and operating income expectations, and increasing our full-year expectations for earnings per share. We anticipate full-year 2018 revenue of $1.05 to $1.08 billion, which is year-over-year growth of 19 – 22%, operating income of $86 to $96 million, and EPS of $2.15 to $2.40.

"We are off to a very strong start in 2018, and I am very excited about the year ahead. We expect our global business to deliver strong financial performance in 2018 that will fund our ability to reinforce our core product leadership in the RVC category, widen our competitive moat through technological differentiation protected by our IP portfolio, and extend our product portfolio.

"We believe that consistent execution of this strategy is the most effective way to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $217.1 million , compared with $168.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

, compared with for the first quarter of 2017. Operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was $25.4 million , compared with $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.

, compared with in the first quarter of 2017. Quarterly earnings per share were $0.71 , compared with earnings per share of $0.58 in the first quarter of 2017. In Q1 2018, earnings per share included $0 .05 of tax benefit relating to stock compensation accounting compared with a $0.06 tax benefit in Q1 2017.

Business Highlights

We delivered year-over-year double-digit Q1 quarterly revenue growth across all major regions.

First-quarter revenue grew 26% in the U.S. and 32% internationally over Q1 2017.

Our acquisitions have enabled more consistent global control of our brand and execution of our marketing programs.

Our investments in R&D continue as planned, and our new product introductions are on schedule for launch in the second half.

Financial Expectations

Management provides the following expectations with respect to the fiscal year ending December 29, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2018: Current Previous Revenue $1.05 - $1.08 billion $1.05 - $1.08 billion Operating Income $86 - $96 million $86 - $96 million Earnings Per Share $2.15 - $2.40 $2.10 - $2.35

First-Quarter Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first fiscal quarter 2018, business outlook, and outlook for fiscal year 2018 financial performance. Pertinent details include:

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Passcode: 7776299

A live, audio broadcast of the conference call will also be available at http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q1-2018-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through May 1, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 7776299.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Vacuuming Robot in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 20 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot's engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding: future financial performance; future operating performance; revenue growth; demand for robotic vacuum cleaners; the impact of our investments in intellectual property, technology and innovation; the introduction of new products and the timing and impact thereof; the impact of our acquisitions on our brand and execution of marketing programs; and anticipated revenue, operating income and earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense, gain on business acquisition, net intellectual property litigation expense, and restructuring expense. A reconciliation between net income and Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













For the three months ended

March 31, April 1,

2018 2017





Revenue $ 217,068 $ 168,467 Cost of revenue:



Cost of product revenue 96,501 80,260 Amortization of intangible assets 4,782 864 Total cost of revenue 101,283 81,124





Gross margin 115,785 87,343





Operating expenses:



Research and development 32,945 25,508 Selling and marketing 31,329 22,575 General and administrative 25,833 17,622 Amortization of intangible assets 273 - Total operating expenses 90,380 65,705





Operating income 25,405 21,638





Other income, net 519 3





Income before income taxes 25,924 21,641 Income tax expense 5,523 5,282 Net income $ 20,401 $ 16,359





Net income per share



Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.58





Number of shares used in per share calculations



Basic 27,988 27,304 Diluted 28,923 28,295











Stock-based compensation included in above figures:



Cost of revenue $ 341 $ 226 Research and development 1,689 1,099 Selling and marketing 738 570 General and administrative 3,178 2,436 Total $ 5,946 $ 4,331

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)











March 31,

December 30,

2018

2017







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,501

$ 128,635 Short term investments 39,960

37,225 Accounts receivable, net 69,532

142,829 Inventory 112,111

106,932 Other current assets 24,584

19,105 Total current assets 390,688

434,726 Property and equipment, net 47,223

44,579 Deferred tax assets 32,690

31,531 Goodwill 123,218

121,440 Intangible assets, net 40,613

44,712 Other assets 15,005

14,534 Total assets $ 649,437

$ 691,522







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 69,119

$ 116,316 Accrued expenses 56,107

73,647 Deferred revenue and customer advances 6,271

7,761 Total current liabilities 131,497

197,724 Deferred tax liabilities 8,349

9,539 Other long term liabilities 12,963

13,932 Total liabilities 152,809

221,195 Stockholders' equity 496,628

470,327 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 649,437

$ 691,522

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)







For the three months ended

March 31, April 1,

2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income $ 20,401 $ 16,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 8,747 3,486 Stock-based compensation 5,946 4,331 Deferred income taxes, net (3,061) 17 Non-cash director deferred compensation 16 16 Deferred rent 1,077 - Other 390 166 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source



Accounts receivable 73,642 25,155 Inventory (4,223) (6,546) Other assets (6,114) (1,745) Accounts payable (46,461) (5,026) Accrued expenses (19,693) (8,612) Deferred revenue and customer advances (517) (284) Long term liabilities (360) (558) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,790 26,759





Cash flows from investing activities:



Additions of property and equipment (8,717) (3,008) Change in other assets 379 (504) Purchases of investments (6,438) (3,498) Sales and maturities of investments 3,500 3,500 Net cash used in investing activities (11,276) (3,510)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (3,478) (2,778) Proceeds from stock option exercises 399 722 Net cash used in financing activities (3,079) (2,056)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 431 12 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,866 21,205 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 128,635 214,523 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 144,501 $ 235,728

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)











For the three months ended



March 31, April 1,



2018 2017









Revenue: *













Consumer $ 217,068 $ 168,248









Domestic $ 106,862 $ 84,789

International $ 110,206 $ 83,459

















Other revenue $ - $ -

















Gross Margin Percent 53.3% 51.8%

















Consumer units shipped* 815 704

Vacuum 712 582

Mopping 103 121

Other - 1









Consumer revenue** $ 217 $ 168

Vacuum*** $ 201 $ 151

Mopping*** $ 16 $ 17

Other - -









Average gross selling prices for robot units - Consumer $ 309 $ 258









Days sales outstanding 29 26









Days in inventory 101 64









Headcount 954 636

















* in thousands





** in millions





*** includes accessory revenue







iRobot Corporation Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited, in thousands)









For the three months ended

March 31, April 1,

2018 2017





Net income $ 20,401 $ 16,359





Interest income, net (330) (383) Income tax expense 5,523 5,282 Depreciation 3,661 2,580 Amortization 5,086 906





EBITDA 34,341 24,744











Stock-based compensation expense 5,946 4,331 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (141) 840 Net intellectual property litigation expense 2,571 262





Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,717 $ 30,177 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 19.7% 17.9%

















Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, iRobot considers and uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its operating performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense, gain on business acquisition, net intellectual property litigation expense, and restructuring expense. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's actual cash expenditures. Other companies may calculate similar measures differently than iRobot, limiting their usefulness as comparative tools. iRobot compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-reports-first-quarter-financial-results-300635695.html

SOURCE iRobot Corp.

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

