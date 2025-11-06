iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

"Our third-quarter revenue fell well below our internal expectations due to continuing market headwinds, ongoing production delays, and unforeseen shipping disruptions," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "This shortfall increased cash usage and pressured profitability, as we were unable to fully leverage our fixed cost base."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results ( in millions, except per share amounts and percentages)

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenue $145.8 $193.4 GAAP Gross Margin 31.0 % 32.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31.2 % 32.4 % GAAP Operating Expenses $62.9 $55.1 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $55.4 $47.7 GAAP Operating (Loss) Income ($17.7) $7.3 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income ($9.9) $15.1 GAAP Net Loss Per Share ($0.62) ($0.21) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Share ($0.23) $0.03

Balance Sheet and Operational Highlights

As of September 27, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.8 million, compared with $40.6 million as of June 28, 2025. As of September 27, 2025, the Company had an additional $5.0 million in restricted cash, which was fully drawn on September 30, 2025. At this time, Company has no sources upon which it can draw for additional capital.

As of September 27, 2025, the Company's inventory totaled $140.9 million, compared with $149.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue declined 33% in the U.S., declined 13% in EMEA and declined 9% in Japan over the prior-year period. Excluding the foreign currency impact, EMEA revenue declined 14% while Japan remained flat over the prior-year period.

Revenue from mid-tier robots (with an MSRP between $300 and $499) and premium robots (with an MSRP of $500 or more) represented 74% of total robot sales in the third quarter of 2025 versus 79% from the same period last year.

Strategic Review Process

The Company refers investors to its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2025 for details regarding its previously announced strategic review process.

About iRobot



iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024















Revenue $ 145,832

$ 193,435

$ 374,959

$ 509,811 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 100,580

131,058

269,437

383,865 Restructuring and other -

-

1,658

- Total cost of revenue 100,580

131,058

271,095

383,865















Gross profit 45,252

62,377

103,864

125,946















Operating expenses:













Research and development 13,094

19,630

41,547

76,739 Selling and marketing 29,256

29,270

94,310

98,966 General and administrative 20,346

3,232

60,430

(33,552) Restructuring and other 81

1,922

7,287

24,298 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 146

1,066

427

1,405 Total operating expenses 62,923

55,120

204,001

167,856















Operating (loss) income (17,671)

7,257

(100,137)

(41,910)















Other expense, net (711)

(12,548)

(28,391)

(24,583)















Loss before income taxes (18,382)

(5,291)

(128,528)

(66,493) Income tax expense 3,144

1,080

3,079

1,917 Net loss $ (21,526)

$ (6,371)

$ (131,607)

$ (68,410)















Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.62)

$ (0.21)

$ (3.97)

$ (2.34) Diluted $ (0.62)

$ (0.21)

$ (3.97)

$ (2.34)















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 34,866

30,348

33,128

29,276 Diluted 34,866

30,348

33,128

29,276















Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 277

$ 387

$ 820

$ 1,486 Research and development 554

1,296

2,221

4,994 Selling and marketing 717

903

2,490

3,403 General and administrative 2,306

2,894

7,399

8,054 Total $ 3,854

$ 5,480

$ 12,930

$ 17,937

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









September 27, 2025

December 28, 2024







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,828

$ 134,303 Restricted cash 5,000

1,259 Accounts receivable, net 56,813

49,865 Inventory 140,910

76,029 Other current assets 20,919

27,046 Total current assets 248,470

288,502 Property and equipment, net 9,850

15,835 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,259

14,322 Deferred tax assets 10,162

9,817 Goodwill 182,450

167,288 Intangible assets, net 3,086

3,212 Other assets 15,296

17,161 Total assets $ 481,573

$ 516,137







Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity













Accounts payable $ 197,047

$ 106,367 Accrued expenses 70,606

100,597 Deferred revenue and customer advances 7,931

11,280 Term loan 205,292

- Total current liabilities 480,876

218,244 Term loan -

200,604 Operating lease liabilities 17,762

21,598 Other long-term liabilities 9,820

14,452 Total long-term liabilities 27,582

236,654 Total liabilities 508,458

454,898 Stockholders' (deficit) equity (26,885)

61,239 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 481,573

$ 516,137

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the nine months ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (131,607)

$ (68,410) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,919

16,912 Loss on equity investment 1,566

375 Stock-based compensation 12,930

17,937 Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 1,340

11,800 Change in fair value of term loan (1,079)

13,515 Debt issuance costs associated with warrants issued 16,828

- Debt issuance costs expensed under fair value option -

529 Deferred income taxes, net 4,659

(651) Other 4,600

(6,318) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable (4,814)

(22,073) Inventory (66,663)

(10,539) Other assets 5,815

15,598 Accounts payable 89,967

16,674 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (43,664)

(15,825) Net cash used in operating activities (104,203)

(30,476)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment -

(118) Purchase of investments (14)

(56) Sales and maturities of investments 594

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 580

(174)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (371)

(491) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs -

19,359 Repayment of term loan (4,000)

(34,947) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(529) Net cash used in financing activities (4,371)

(16,608)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,856

1,251 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (106,138)

(46,007) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 137,951

187,887 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 31,813

$ 141,880







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,828

$ 99,447 Restricted cash 5,000

41,082 Restricted cash, non-current (included in other assets) 1,985

1,351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 31,813

$ 141,880

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 Revenue by Geographical Region *













United States $ 70,772

$ 105,137

$ 168,653

$ 258,398 EMEA 39,733

45,902

105,933

130,884 Japan 25,138

27,718

76,511

83,254 Other 10,189

14,678

23,862

37,275 Total $ 145,832

$ 193,435

$ 374,959

$ 509,811















Robot Units Shipped *













2-in-1 498

445

1,263

908 Solo and other 57

287

218

854 Total 555

732

1,481

1,762















Revenue by Product Category **













2-in-1 $ 124

$ 110

$ 289

$ 242 Solo and other 22

83

86

268 Total $ 146

$ 193

$ 375

$ 510















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 330

$ 313

$ 311

$ 329















Headcount 492

661







































* in thousands













** in millions





























Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations as well as any non-cash impairment charges associated with intangible assets in connection with our past acquisitions. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of professional fees associated with mergers, acquisitions and the review of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, exploring a potential sale or strategic transaction. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the adjustment included the one-time net termination fee received as a result of the termination of the iRobot-Amazon Merger. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving our cost structure in support of our strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance and related costs, costs associated with early termination of contracts, charges related to paused work unrelated to our core business, costs associated with the Chief Executive Officer transition and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Debt Issuance Costs: Debt issuance costs include various incremental fees paid to third parties and warrants issued in connection with the issuance or amendment of debt.

Income Tax Adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We regularly assess the need to record valuation allowance based on the non-GAAP profitability and other factors. We also exclude certain tax items, including the impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, which are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 GAAP Revenue $ 145,832

$ 193,435

$ 374,959

$ 509,811















GAAP Gross Profit $ 45,252

$ 62,377

$ 103,864

$ 125,946 Stock-based compensation 277

387

820

1,486 Restructuring and other -

-

1,658

- Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 45,529

$ 62,764

$ 106,342

$ 127,432 GAAP Gross Margin 31.0 %

32.2 %

27.7 %

24.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31.2 %

32.4 %

28.4 %

25.0 %















GAAP Operating Expenses $ 62,923

$ 55,120

$ 204,001

$ 167,856 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (146)

(1,066)

(427)

(1,405) Stock-based compensation (3,577)

(5,093)

(12,110)

(16,451) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (expense) income (3,704)

656

(9,422)

74,813 Restructuring and other (81)

(1,922)

(7,287)

(24,298) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 55,415

$ 47,695

$ 174,755

$ 200,515 GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of GAAP Revenue 43.1 %

28.5 %

54.4 %

32.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 38.0 %

24.7 %

46.6 %

39.3 %















GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (17,671)

$ 7,257

$ (100,137)

$ (41,910) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 146

1,066

427

1,405 Stock-based compensation 3,854

5,480

12,930

17,937 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 3,704

(656)

9,422

(74,813) Restructuring and other 81

1,922

8,945

24,298 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (9,886)

$ 15,069

$ (68,413)

$ (73,083) GAAP Operating Margin (12.1) %

3.8 %

(26.7) %

(8.2) % Non-GAAP Operating Margin (6.8) %

7.8 %

(18.2) %

(14.3) %































iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 3,144

$ 1,080

$ 3,079

$ 1,917 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 43

650

269

1,667 Other tax adjustments (2,854)

(203)

(2,063)

(811) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 333

$ 1,527

$ 1,285

$ 2,773















GAAP Net Loss $ (21,526)

$ (6,371)

$ (131,607)

$ (68,410) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 146

1,066

427

1,405 Stock-based compensation 3,854

5,480

12,930

17,937 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 3,704

(656)

9,422

(74,813) Restructuring and other 81

1,922

8,945

24,298 Loss on strategic investments 1,960

-

1,566

375 Debt issuance costs 944

52

19,580

529 Income tax effect 2,811

(447)

1,794

(856) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (8,026)

$ 1,046

$ (76,943)

$ (99,535)















GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share $ (0.62)

$ (0.21)

$ (3.97)

$ (2.34) Amortization of acquired intangible assets -

0.03

0.01

0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.11

0.18

0.39

0.61 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 0.11

(0.02)

0.29

(2.55) Restructuring and other -

0.06

0.27

0.83 Loss on strategic investments 0.06

-

0.05

0.01 Debt issuance costs 0.03

-

0.59

0.02 Income tax effect 0.08

(0.01)

0.05

(0.03) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.23)

$ 0.03

$ (2.32)

$ (3.40)















Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 34,866

30,551

33,128

29,276















Supplemental Information













Days sales outstanding 36

48







GAAP Days in inventory 128

104







Non-GAAP Days in inventory(1) 128

104







































(1) Non-GAAP Days in inventory is calculated as inventory divided by (Revenue minus Non-GAAP Gross Profit), multiplied by 91 days.

