iRobot Roomba Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best 960, i7+, 980, 690, e5 & s9 Deals Shared by Deal Stripe
Compare Roomba Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on the latest robot vacuums by iRobot
Nov 28, 2019, 08:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Roomba deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top iRobot vacuum deals, including the popular 600 series Roomba vacuums as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Stripe.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, s9 & e5 paired with Braava jet mops (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save $75 on Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum - at iRobot.com (offer ends 12.7.19)
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up $100 on iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mops at iRobot.com - offer ends 12.21.19
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Roomba is a specialized robot vacuum created by the brand iRobot. It features vSLAM technology which uses an optical lense to make a detailed map of its surrounding so it can learn, map and adapt to the home. It is made with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can effectively bind to different surfaces like wood, tile and carpet to pick up dirt and dust. Popular series like the i7+ have a 3-stage cleaning system that provides powerful pick up power and empties on its own while the e Series is designed for use in homes with pets.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Stripe
