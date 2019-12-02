iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Roomba 960, 980, 690 & i7 Robot Vacuum & Braava Mop Savings Identified by Consumer Walk
We're listing the top iRobot Roomba and Braava Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Roomba i7+, 980, 960, 890, 690, 650 & e5 robot vacuums
Best Roomba robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $400 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save $250 on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to $300 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas
- Save up to 38% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on high performance Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums
- Save up to 26% on the Roomba 675 & enjoy savings on more Roomba 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save 40% on the Roomba 670 robot vacuum - at Walmart
- Save $100 on the Roomba e5 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
Best iRobot Braava robot mop deals:
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, s9 & e5 paired with Braava jet mops (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $100 on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
- Save up $100 on iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mops at iRobot.com - offer ends 12.21.19
Robot vacuums are often synonymous with iRobot Roomba thanks to their extensive product lineup. The Roomba 960 achieves a balance between price and functionality delivering intelligent cleaning and 75 minutes of battery. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are pricey but worthwhile higher-tier options featuring self-emptying dustbins. Although discontinued, the Roomba 980 is the true successor to the 960 with up to 120 minutes of battery life. The Roomba 690 is a solid option for people on a budget while the Roomba S9 Plus is for those with more spending power.
Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Black Friday deals often extend the entirety of the weekend and overlap with new deals that start on Cyber Monday. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer deals through their websites with the largest price reductions usually available on tech and electronics items.
Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.
