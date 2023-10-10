iRoc Space Radio Anchor Ashley Furst Kicks Up More Than Space Debris in "Space Wars"

News provided by

Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation

Oct. 10, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRoc (Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation) Space Radio is iHeart Radio's number one (#1) station for the latest in space news, music and entertainment. With a world-wide listenership and fan gear requests spanning from India to Europe to North America, iRoc Space Radio plays fresh space-themed music for an international audience. iRoc Space Radio entertains its earthling listeners with broadcasts interviewing aerospace industry titans and tastemakers; from NASA Astronauts to Space Billionaires. In addition, iRoc Space Radio specializes in the licensing of entertainment content above the Karman Line. 

iRoc Space Radio News Anchor, and Harvard graduate, Ashley 1st (Furst) created "Space Wars: Legal Matters Above The Karman Line" to feature a friendly battle and banter over today's hottest aerospace issues making waves in our galaxy. "Space Wars" throws arguments faster than an asteroid in this Point versus Counterpoint format. Ashley 1st spars with space colleagues on trending hot button issues such as:

Is it ethical to mine the moon for resources as per NASA, Russia, China and India's proposals?

Is it just to veto the return of a space capsule carrying an HIV cure, but accept asteroid samples as per Utah?

What is a fair fine and penalty for space debris that endangers humanity such as Spain closing airports when China's rocket debris fell back to earth?

Is the newest Space Force Unit within Space Delta 7 targeting threats good news or redundant?

When asked what inspired "Space Wars," Ashley1st replied, "I think the greatest missiles any nation can launch are the minds of the next generation. This show will give you cerebral ammo for educated space debates as we embark upon unchartered territory together as a species. And, even bestow some fun ice breakers for any cocktail party or crush you may have as each show ends in a fun truce- Tune in and you'll see!"

"Space Wars" airs on iHeart Radio's number one (#1) Space Station- iRoc Space Radio- on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8AM and 8PM Pacific Time. One can access it by simply telling Alexa / Siri / Google, "Play iRoc Space Radio!"

