Iron & Steel Market worth $1,159.4 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Iron & Steel Market by Type (Iron and Steel), Iron Production Technology, Steel Production Technology, End-use Industry (Construction & Building, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The iron & steel market is projected to grow from USD 1,091.8 billion in 2026 to USD 1,159.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

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Iron & Steel Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

• 2026 Market Size: USD 1,091.8 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1,159.4 billion

• CAGR (2026-2031): 1.2%

Iron & Steel Market Trends & Insights:

The shift toward advanced iron and steel solutions is increasingly evident as end users move away from conventional commodity steel grades that require extensive fabrication, machining, and on-site processing. Instead, they are opting for value-added products such as high-strength steels, pre-engineered structural components, and precision-finished flat and long products that enable faster construction, improved efficiency, and reduced material waste. At the same time, advances in metallurgical processes, alloy engineering, and surface treatment technologies are enhancing the performance of iron and steel products. These developments deliver higher strength, better corrosion resistance, improved durability, and longer service life, while also simplifying maintenance and improving operational efficiency. As a result, modern steel solutions are increasingly aligned with evolving requirements across infrastructure, automotive, energy, and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 64.5% of the market in 2025.

By type, the steel segment is expected to be the largest in the forecast period; it held a 63.4% market share in 2025.

By iron production technology, the DRI process segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By steel production technology, the basic oxygen furnace segment accounted for 59.8% in 2025.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 30.6%.

ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation, JSW, and Nippon Steel Corporation were identified as star players in the iron & steel market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Shagang Group, NLMK, Sohar Steel, C.D. Wälzholz GmbH & Co. KG, and Severstal have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Iron and steel are a group of metallurgical materials produced by processing iron ore and scrap, yielding various grades and forms used across industrial applications. Iron production includes primary routes such as blast furnace and direct reduced iron processes, while steel is produced in basic oxygen furnaces or electric arc furnaces, depending on raw material inputs and energy sources. These materials are engineered into semi-finished and finished forms such as billets, slabs, bars, sheets, and coils, offering high strength, durability, and versatility. Iron and steel products are widely used in construction, automotive, transportation, machinery, energy, and infrastructure development due to their structural performance and adaptability. Their properties can be modified through alloying and advanced processing techniques to meet specific end-use requirements, making iron and steel one of the most fundamental and extensively used material categories in the global industrial economy.

By type, the steel segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Steel is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment of the iron and steel market. Demand for steel is rapidly increasing due to its expanding applications across construction, automotive, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing. As cities urbanize, demand for steel will rise sharply. The properties of steel (high strength, durability, and relatively low cost compared with other materials) make it an excellent choice for these projects. In the automotive industry, the ongoing transition to lightweight, high-performance steel grades is also accelerating growth in this segment. Growth in this segment is being supported by technological advancements in steel manufacturing (energy-efficient processes, the introduction of advanced high-strength steels, etc.) as well as additional investments in renewable energy infrastructure, railroads, and smart cities. Taken together, these factors position steel as the most active and fastest-growing segment of the iron and steel market.

By iron production technology, the DRI process segment will have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the iron & steel market, the direct reduced iron (DRI) process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment within iron production technologies during the forecast period. Growing demand for low-carbon, energy-efficient steelmaking processes means that heavy industries will continue to focus on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Using natural gas or hydrogen as reductants, the DRI process minimizes carbon intensity compared with a traditional blast furnace. The increasing availability of the natural gas supply chain is an important trend in the DRI market; similarly, greater investment in hydrogen-based steelmaking systems will encourage manufacturers to adopt DRI technology. Furthermore, many steel producers are combining electric arc furnaces (EAF) with DRI to create flexibility in production operations while reducing dependence on coke for steelmaking. Additionally, rising global demand for steel in construction, automotive, and infrastructure is helping accelerate the transition from traditional blast furnace steel to DRI manufacturing.

By steel production technology, the electric arc furnace segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The electric arc furnace (EAF) segment is projected to be the fastest growing within steel production technologies during the forecast period. The rise of EAF technology can be attributed to the growing emphasis on decarbonization and sustainable steel production. EAF has many advantages over traditional methods of steel production, as it produces steel using recycled scrap steel and requires only electric power, eliminating the use of carbon from coal-based blast furnaces to create steel and thereby reducing carbon emissions related to producing steel. The increased availability of scrap metal and improvements in recycling infrastructure will also help accelerate the adoption of EAF technology in most regions of the world that produce steel. In addition, the availability of renewable energy sources will continue to improve the viability of EAF operations. EAF production methods will also provide operational flexibility, require minimal capital investments, and have faster turnaround times than traditional blast furnace production methods; therefore, the technology will be attractive to both established producers and upstart/ emerging producers. The growth in global steel production via the EAF method will also be driven by increasing demand from sectors such as construction, automobiles, and infrastructure.

By end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive and transportation segment of the iron and steel industry is expected to post the highest growth rate among its end-use segments over the forecast period. Rising global demand for lightweight, high-strength, and fuel-efficient automobiles will be the primary driver, leading to greater consumption of premium-grade steel products. The transition to electric-powered vehicles is accelerating the use of steel in battery enclosures, chassis, and other structural applications that require strength and safety. Growing transportation infrastructure, including railroads, commercial fleets, and aerospace, will also increase steel demand. In addition, manufacturers have significantly increased their use of high-performance steels, including advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), to improve vehicle efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Rapid urbanization and increased movement of goods in developing countries are also driving demand for zinc. Together, these trends will position the automotive and transportation segment of the global iron and steel market as a major driver of its overall growth.

Middle East & Africa will grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the global iron & steel market, the Middle East & Africa region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by industrialization, urban development, and significant investments in major infrastructure projects by countries across these regions. Specifically, many countries are allocating substantial funds to mega construction projects such as smart cities, transportation networks, industrial zones, and energy-related infrastructure, which has led to a surge in the number of tons of steel consumed each year in this part of the world. Furthermore, urbanization, population growth, and increased government spending to enhance transportation, housing, and power-related infrastructure throughout Africa are expected to be primary drivers of continued demand for iron and steel products across this region. Additionally, these regions have an abundance of raw materials (due to their geographical locations) and a growing number of foreign direct investments in both the construction and manufacturing sectors within these areas; therefore, the future is likely to be lucrative for global iron and steel production companies that currently rely largely on exporting finished products to meet customer requests. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing a rapid increase in the use of new production technologies (to produce modern steel products), which should also add to the demand needed to satisfy domestic requirements. Taken together, these trends demonstrate conclusively that this region will be among the fastest growing in the iron and steel industry.

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Key Players

The iron & steel market comprises major players such as ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), China Baowu Steel Group (China), Tata Steel (India), Nucor Corporation (US), JSW (India), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China), POSCO (South Korea), HBIS Group Co., Ltd. (China), Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) (India), CSN (National Steel Company) (Brazil), and SSAB AB (Sweden), among others. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their position in the iron & steel market.

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