Iron Bison Talent Partners Launches to Deliver High-Impact Recruiting Across Core Industries

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Bison Talent Partners, a national recruiting firm, today announced its official launch. Founded by talent acquisition leader Jesse Vazquez and backed by Open Pine Capital, Iron Bison is built to help companies hire with greater speed, precision, and confidence while delivering an exceptional experience for clients, candidates, and recruiting professionals.

With more than 30 years of recruiting leadership spanning agency, RPO, and corporate environments, Vazquez has led and scaled recruiting organizations across complex hiring landscapes nationwide. Iron Bison enters the market with momentum, already supporting clients across the financial, professional, and engineering service industries.

"At Iron Bison Talent Partners, our mission is to deliver the best experience in recruiting – for clients, candidates, and employees – while becoming the trusted advisor across every talent relationship we touch," said Jesse Vazquez, Founder & Managing Partner. "We lead with integrity, resilience, and relentless execution to positively impact lives at every level."

Vazquez is joined by an experienced recruiting team including Matt Zagurski, who brings deep experience delivering talent solutions across engineering services, project leadership, and executive search, and Lisa Wilson, who brings more than 15 years of experience recruiting top talent across banking and financial services.

The firm's name and ethos are inspired by the bison, which is widely recognized for facing directly into storms rather than fleeing. That philosophy guides Iron Bison's approach: meet hiring challenges head-on, reduce friction throughout the recruiting process, and deliver exceptional talent with urgency and impact.

Iron Bison is committed to building long-term partnerships grounded in trust, responsiveness, and consistent execution – helping clients attract and retain the talent needed to grow, adapt, and win in any market.

About Iron Bison Talent Partners

Iron Bison Talent Partners is a national recruiting firm designed to help companies build stronger teams. With a people-first approach, deep industry experience, and a storm-facing mindset, Iron Bison delivers exceptional talent and trusted advice across every phase of the hiring journey.

About Open Pine Capital

Open Pine Capital is the direct private investment platform of 1248 Holdings, a family-owned private investment company that manages the personal and philanthropic assets of the Bicknell family. Open Pine seeks to build enduring value, drive long-term growth, and positively impact the operating businesses they invest in.

