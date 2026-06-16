Iron Bow Technologies Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification to Support Federal Cybersecurity and CUI Protection Requirements

Third-party certification validates Iron Bow's cybersecurity readiness and ability to support customers and partners operating in regulated federal contracting environments

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Bow Technologies, an IT solutions provider serving government and commercial markets, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification. The third-party certification demonstrates Iron Bow's readiness to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and support federal customers, OEM partners and integrators preparing for or operating under CMMC. Iron Bow's certification follows a deliberate, multi-year readiness effort and a successful third-party appraisal by a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), completed with no outstanding remediation items.

CMMC Level 2 is designed for organizations that handle CUI and requires implementation of security practices aligned to NIST SP 800-171. For Iron Bow customers and partners, the certification provides added confidence in the company's cybersecurity governance, operational resilience and readiness to support and secure federal mission environments.

"This certification reflects Iron Bow's long-standing commitment to cybersecurity, compliance and operational excellence," said Rene LaVigne, Chairman and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. "Even as CMMC requirements continued to evolve, we made the strategic decision to prepare early for the future of federal cybersecurity expectations. Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates the discipline of our teams, the strength of our governance model and our commitment to helping customers and partners operate with confidence in increasingly complex mission environments."

What CMMC Level 2 Certification Means for Iron Bow Customers

By achieving CMMC Level 2 certification, Iron Bow joins a limited number of organizations that have proactively completed the rigorous third-party assessment process ahead of broader CMMC adoption.

The achievement reinforces Iron Bow's focus on compliance, resilience and mission assurance, particularly for organizations that require trusted technology partners capable of supporting sensitive federal missions.

As CMMC requirements are phased into applicable contracts and supplier ecosystems, Iron Bow is prepared to help customers and integrators confidently reduce risk and support missions that depend on secure handling of CUI.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is an IT solutions provider that helps organizations solve complex technology challenges across government and commercial markets. Backed by deep technical expertise, strong industry knowledge, and a broad ecosystem of strategic technology partners, Iron Bow designs, delivers, and supports solutions that drive secure, measurable outcomes. With the insight to align the right technologies to each mission, Iron Bow helps customers turn technology into progress where it matters most.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kinsey

VP & Chief Marketing Officer

Iron Bow Technologies

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571-324-1278

SOURCE Iron Bow Technologies