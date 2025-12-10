Iron Bow Technologies Wins "Partner for Purpose Award for Crisis Response & Human Needs Solution" in Cisco's 2025 Global Partner Innovation Challenge

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Bow Technologies has been named a winner of the Cisco 2025 Global Partner Innovation Challenge at Cisco Partner Summit. This is Cisco's eighth annual Global Partner Innovation Challenge, recognizing partners that deliver transformative solutions addressing urgent customer challenges and unlocking new business opportunities.

Iron Bow's winning submission in the Crisis Response & Human Needs category centered on an emergency response platform integrating Cisco and Iron Bow solutions to solve one of the most pressing issues facing hospitals, campuses, and enterprises: disconnected 911 systems. The solution ensures compliance with Kari's Law and RAY BAUM'S Act while dramatically improving emergency response times.

The platform unifies Cisco Catalyst Center, Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Cisco Emergency Responder, RedSky, Cisco Spaces, Splunk, and Beacon technology into one seamless workflow. This eliminates duplicate updates across multiple systems, reduces errors, and automates compliance. At the same time, it leverages Cisco Spaces and telemetry data to triangulate a caller's location within five meters—enabling first responders to find individuals in crisis faster and with greater accuracy.

"This solution does more than streamline compliance—it has the potential to save lives by giving first responders faster, more precise tools to act when every second counts. We are honored to work alongside Cisco in shaping the future of emergency response and public safety," said Greg Stemberger, Chief Technology Officer of Iron Bow Technologies. "This recognition from Cisco's Global Partner Innovation Challenge is a testament to the ingenuity of our engineering teams and the strength of our collaboration with Cisco."

The impact of this innovation is threefold:

For people in crisis : Faster, more accurate emergency response that saves lives.

: Faster, more accurate emergency response that saves lives. For organizations : Simplified compliance, lower costs, streamlined operations.

: Simplified compliance, lower costs, streamlined operations. For engineers: One interface instead of many, fewer tickets, reduced errors.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

