Iron Bow Named to GSA's Alliant 3 GWAC as Only Value-Added Reseller Among Initial Awardees

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration recently announced the first group of awardees for the Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). Among the 43 initial awardees, largely composed of federal systems integrators, consulting firms, and defense contractors, Iron Bow Technologies stands out as the only traditional value-added reseller (VAR) included in the Phase One cohort.

That distinction brings a valuable capability to the Alliant 3 ecosystem. While many awardees focus primarily on large-scale systems integration, Iron Bow's VAR model connects federal agencies directly with the commercial technology marketplace while providing the engineering expertise needed to integrate those solutions securely into mission environments.

"Alliant 3 will play a critical role in helping agencies modernize the technology that supports their missions," said Rene LaVigne, Chairman and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. "As a value-added reseller, Iron Bow brings a unique perspective to this contract vehicle. We combine deep engineering expertise with strong partnerships across the technology industry, giving government customers access to a broader range of proven commercial solutions that can be integrated and deployed quickly and securely."

Alliant 3 is GSA's next-generation Governmentwide Acquisition Contract designed to help agencies procure advanced IT services and emerging technologies, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and next-generation networking capabilities. The vehicle allows federal agencies to compete task orders among pre-vetted industry partners capable of delivering complex, mission-critical technology solutions.

"Iron Bow has built a strong track record helping federal agencies adopt commercial technologies in ways that strengthen security, resilience, and mission performance, highlighting our comprehensive portfolio and differentiated solutions capabilities," added Scott Sanner, Chief Growth Officer for Iron Bow. "Through Alliant 3, we look forward to continuing that work and helping agencies accelerate modernization while maintaining the reliability and trust government operations demand."

For more information about Iron Bow Technologies, visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is an IT solutions provider that helps organizations solve complex technology challenges across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Backed by deep technical expertise, strong industry knowledge, and a broad ecosystem of strategic technology partners, Iron Bow designs, delivers, and supports solutions that drive secure, measurable outcomes. With the insight to align the right technologies to each mission, Iron Bow helps customers turn technology into progress where it matters most.

Media Contact: Stephanie Kinsey, CMO & VP, Iron Bow Technologies, 202-309-7544

SOURCE Iron Bow Technologies