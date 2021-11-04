Iron Casting Market Size Worth $136.55 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global iron casting market size is expected to reach USD 136.55 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the iron casting demand, which has hindered market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The gray iron product segment led the market in 2020 and will expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Properties of gray iron, such as good resistance, machinability, and high compressive strength, are projected to boost its demand

The railways application segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The growth is likely to be driven by the focus of various governments to improve their country's transportation infrastructure

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020. The region is characterized by rising industrial production and the presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as China and India

Companies are likely to observe growing sales over the next few years owing to the rising prices of raw materials

Read 95 page market research report, "Iron Casting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Malleable, Gray, Ductile), By Application (Automotive, Machinery & Tools, Railways), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The decline in growth and production of the European automotive industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the demand for iron casting and its raw materials. To recover from their losses, European countries have allocated stimulus packages to revive the economy and several industries, such as automotive. For instance, in September 2020, the France government announced around USD 118.3 billion to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

The automotive industry is anticipated to benefit the overall market in the long term, but its growth was majorly affected in the first half of 2020 in North America. The auto plants resumed their operations in the U.S. and Canada in mid-May 2020; however, most players in Mexico did not resume operations even by the end of May 2020. Auto plants in Mexico operated at minimal capacity, which impacted the trade supply among the North American countries.

Asia Pacific was also majorly impacted due to the pandemic. However, the countries are reporting quick recovery, especially China. The rapid growth in the construction & infrastructural projects in the region is expected to spur the product demand for applications in pipes & fittings. In addition, the growth of the automotive industry from the second quarter of 2020 onwards is expected to boost the product demand.

Automotive and machinery & tools were the largest application segments in 2020. Other applications, such as pipes & fittings, pots & utensils, shipbuilding, electronic equipment, wind turbine, tractors, heavy-duty vehicles, agriculture, textile, and paper, are also projected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global iron casting market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Iron Casting Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Gray



Ductile



Malleable

Iron Casting Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive



Machinery & Tools



Pipes & Fittings



Railways



Power Generation



Others

Iron Casting Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





U.K.





France





Russia





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of Iron Casting Market

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Brakes India Private Ltd.

Dandong Foundry

GIS

OSCO Industries, Inc.

Chamberlin plc

Crescent Foundry

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co. Ltd.

Jinan Meide Casting Co Ltd.

Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Co., Ltd.

