Iron Castings Market: 68% Growth to Originate from APAC, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global iron castings market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.34 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Iron Castings Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Automobile, Industrial machinery, Infrastructure and construction machines, Power, and Pipe fittings and others), Product (Gray iron, Duct iron, and Malleable iron), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Ltd., MAGMA Giessereitechnologie GmbH, Ningbo Metrics Automotive Components Co. Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Plymouth Foundry Inc., POSCO holdings Inc., Proterial Ltd., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd, Shibaura Machine CO. LTD., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Suzhou Keboer Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Willman Industries Inc Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 68%. To the growth of the global market. The Iron Castings Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The iron castings market in the APAC region is projected to expand during the forecast period due to the region's rapid industrialization and substantial infrastructure development. The demand for iron castings is linked to the construction of new infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, buildings, and industrial facilities. The growth of manufacturing industries and sectors like heavy machinery, industrial equipment, and machine tools in APAC drive the demand for iron castings. These castings are vital components in industrial machinery. Furthermore, the burgeoning construction sector in APAC, fueled by urbanization and population growth, increases the demand for iron castings in construction equipment, structural components, and automotive components.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Automobile

1.2 Industrial machinery

1.3 Infrastructure and construction machines

1.4 Power

1.5 Pipe fittings and others Product 2.1 Gray iron

2.2 Duct iron

2.3 Malleable iron Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The automotive industry's reliance on iron castings for manufacturing durable and critical components, such as engine blocks, cylinder heads, brake discs, drums, and transmission housings, is significant. These components' excellent heat dissipation, high strength, and ability to withstand high temperatures and pressures make iron castings an ideal material choice. Gray and ductile iron are commonly used for different applications due to their distinct properties. The global production of vehicles, particularly in leading manufacturing hubs like Germany, South Korea, Japan, India, China, and the US, is on the rise. In 2021, these countries produced a combined total of approximately 43,131 million cars. This increasing volume of vehicle production will subsequently fuel the demand for iron castings, driving the growth of the global iron castings market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The global iron castings market is a significant segment of the foundry industry, supplying metal components for various industries such as automotive and machinery production. The market's growth is driven by the demand for durable and high-performance metal components. The foundry operations involved in the production of iron castings require precise control of metallurgical properties, heat treatment, machining processes, and surface finishing to meet customer preferences and ensure product differentiation. The global market for iron castings is influenced by several trends, including cost optimization, innovation, and regulatory compliance. Foundry capacity expansion, market segmentation, and regional markets are key areas of focus for industry players. Trade policies, market challenges, and industry partnerships also impact the market dynamics. Energy efficiency, waste management, workforce training, and digitalization trends are essential considerations for foundries to remain competitive. Predictive maintenance, customer engagement, and brand positioning are critical for customer satisfaction and aftermarket services. Material sourcing and regulatory compliance are also crucial aspects of the industry. The iron castings market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the automotive sector and machinery production. Market research and forecasts indicate a positive outlook for the industry, with a focus on product innovation, cost optimization, and customer preferences. The steel industry's trends, such as innovation and digitalization, also influence the iron castings market.

Market Overview

The global Iron Castings market is a significant segment of the foundry industry, supplying metal components for various industries. The market caters to the automotive sector for engine blocks, cylinder heads, and other critical parts, as well as machinery production for gears, pumps, and other machinery components. The global market is driven by the steel industry's demand for raw materials, casting processes like investment casting, sand casting, and ductile iron and gray iron production. Quality standards, supply chain, and foundry equipment are essential factors in the industry. Emerging economies and technological advancements are shaping the market, with demand trends in end-user industries like automotive and machinery production. Pricing strategies, environmental regulations, and sustainable practices are also crucial considerations. Foundry operations face challenges like casting defects, metallurgical properties, heat treatment, and machining processes. Surface finishing, product differentiation, and customer preferences drive innovation trends. Cost optimization, foundry capacity, and market segmentation are essential for market growth. Regional markets, trade policies, and regulatory compliance are significant market challenges. Industry associations, market research, and market forecasts provide valuable insights. Customer satisfaction, aftermarket services, material sourcing, energy efficiency, waste management, workforce training, and digitalization trends are shaping the future of the Iron Castings market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

